Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction: Best Bets, Picks and Props for Game 7

Cavs vs Pistons Picks at a Glance







The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Pistons vs. Cavs Game 7 Picks: Prediction, Best Bets and Props

Spread Betting Detroit Pistons May 18 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Detroit Pistons went 31-9 at home during the regular season and have lost just once at Little Caesars Arena in these playoffs. They also have gobs of momentum as the Pistons dismantled the Cleveland Cavaliers by 21 points on Cleveland's home floor in Game 6 — the Cavs' first home loss all postseason — with Cade Cunningham going 5-for-10 from three and a Detroit bench that exploded for 48 points, led by a healthy Duncan Robinson (4-for-7 from deep after missing Game 5).

On the other side, Donovan Mitchell shot 6-for-20 and James Harden committed five turnovers in Game 6, and Cleveland's road offense has been a liability all postseason — the Cavaliers shot just 38% from the floor and have won just once away from home in these playoffs, although that lone W was Game 5 in Detroit.

At home and riding high after a huge Game 6 win, the Pistons can cover as short home favorites.

Total Points Over May 18 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Game 6 totaled 209 points despite Cleveland shooting a cold 39% from the floor. Duncan Robinson's return from a back injury was a major boost for Detroit's offense — he shot 4-for-7 from three in Game 6 after missing Game 5, and his floor-spacing opens driving lanes for Cunningham, who is shooting a scorching 46.9% from three in this series.

I fully expect a grind-it-out affair with so much on the line, but I think we'll get that kind of game while also seeing at least 207 points.

Donovan Mitchell - Points Donovan Mitchell Under May 18 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Pistons have made slowing Mitchell their top priority, and it's working. Mitchell blew up for 43 and 35 points in Games 3 and 4, but Detroit has held him to 21 and 18 points the last two contests, including a 6-for-20 effort in the Game 6 blowout.

Detroit's defense ranks third in the league in points allowed, and Ausar Thompson — one of the most disruptive perimeter defenders in the league — has made life difficult for Mitchell.

Playing on the road in a hostile Game 7 environment at Little Caesars Arena, Mitchell to go under 25.5 points is my favorite player prop for Game 7.

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NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

