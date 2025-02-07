Thunder vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

Thunder vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: SportsNet and FDSOK

The Toronto Raptors (16-35) are heavy underdogs (-19) as they look to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-9) on Friday, February 7, 2025 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet and FDSOK. The over/under is set at 230.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -19 230.5 -3448 +1400

Thunder vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (89.1%)

Thunder vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Thunder are 32-17-0 against the spread this season.

In the Raptors' 51 games this season, they have 27 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 25 times out of 51 chances this season.

Raptors games this year have gone over the point total 51% of the time (26 out of 51 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread (19-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (13-10-0).

When playing at home, the Thunder go over the total 57.7% of the time (15 of 26 games). They've hit the over in 43.5% of games on the road (10 of 23 contests).

This year, Toronto is 16-11-1 at home against the spread (.571 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-11-1 ATS (.478).

Raptors games have finished above the over/under more often at home (16 times out of 28) than on the road (10 of 23) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.8 points, 5.3 boards and 6 assists per contest, shooting 53.5% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21 points, 5.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.4 points, 12.2 boards and 4.3 assists.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes gives the Raptors 19.9 points, 7.8 boards and 6.4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1 block.

The Raptors get 15.6 points per game from Gradey Dick, plus 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Raptors receive 10.4 points per game from Ochai Agbaji, plus 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Raptors receive 10.5 points per game from Chris Boucher, plus 4.3 boards and 0.6 assists.

Per game, Jamal Shead provides the Raptors 5.8 points, 1.1 boards and 3.5 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

