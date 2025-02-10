Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 10

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (42-9) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (12-40) on Monday, February 10, 2025 at Paycom Center as heavy, 14.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOK. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -14.5 235.5 -1099 +700

Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (89.1%)

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 33-18-0 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 52 games this year, they have 21 wins against the spread.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 26 times out of 52 chances.

The Pelicans have hit the over 57.7% of the time this season (30 of 52 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 19 times in 27 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 14 times in 24 opportunities in away games.

In home games, the Thunder go over the total 59.3% of the time (16 of 27 games). They've hit the over in 41.7% of road games (10 of 24 contests).

This year, New Orleans is 13-12-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-18-0 ATS (.308).

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over 17 of 26 times at home (65.4%), and 13 of 26 away (50%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5.1 boards and 6 assists.

Jalen Williams averages 21.2 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 12 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 56.1% from the field.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, CJ McCollum gets the Pelicans 22.2 points, 3.7 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 22.6 points per game from Trey Murphy III, plus 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Per game, Dejounte Murray gets the Pelicans 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists, plus 2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pelicans receive 8.6 points per game from Yves Missi, plus 8.1 boards and 1.4 assists.

Zion Williamson averages 24.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is sinking 53.6% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.