2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Red Sox at Yankees on Sunday 6/8/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees?

We ended up with a rubber match heading into Sunday Night Baseball after Boston followed Garrett Crochet and Trevor Story to a win on Saturday. How should we bet it?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Red Sox at Yankees

First 5 Innings Alternate Run Lines First 5 Innings Alternate Run Lines Boston Red Sox +1.5 -152 View more odds in Sportsbook

This price seems like a hint when the masses are likely expecting another Carlos Rodon masterclass.

Rodon has allowed just two earned runs in his last four outings (25.0 innings pitched), but those four teams in the sample have an average .638 team OPS against lefties. Three of them sit in baseball's bottom eight against southpaws. This current version of the BoSox is a steep upgrade.

Boston has an .833 team OPS against lefties since May 1st, which is second in MLB. They chased Ryan Yarbrough last night, and Rodon hasn't been perfect. His 38.9% hard-contact rate is closer to league average.

I'd prefer a first-five team total, but that market doesn't exist. It's alright when Hunter Dobbins is probably undervalued himself for the Sox. The righty's 3.78 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) isn't that far off Rodon's (3.03), and he's done a great job limiting home runs (0.81 HR/9 allowed).

On a dreary, rainy night at Yankees Stadium, I'm leaning under but can't help to fear both of these offenses. The public likely only fears one, creating value in backing the Red Sox to keep things tight early. I just can't trust Boston's bullpen for the full game. They've posted the 10th-worst SIERA in MLB since May 1st (3.71).

I'd wait to bet this line as the public lowers it -- likely up until shortly before first pitch.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Rafael Devers +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Curiously, Rodon has struggled more against same-handed batters than those with platoon advantage.

New York's ace has a sparkling 2.79 xFIP and has only allowed 0.72 HR/9 to right-handed batters. Lefties actually have a 3.78 xFIP and 1.58 HR/9 against him, accounting for three of Rodon's eight total bombs permitted despite the fact he's faced 180 more right-handed batters.

Would you look at that? Boston's best hitter, Rafael Devers, is a lefty that crushes lefties.

Devers has a 1.201 OPS and .291 ISO against southpaws since May 1st. He's 5-for-15 (.333) lifetime off Rodon with a pair of extra-base knocks. The short porch in right doesn't hurt his chances for a bomb, either.

Other than the designated hitter's walk rate (11.1%) potentially robbing an official at-bat or two, this matchup seems to be excellent for Raffy to do some damage. Our MLB player prop projections expect 1.91 total median bases in tonight's game, so plus money is extremely attractive.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.