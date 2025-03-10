Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBA TV, FDSOK, ALT, and KTVD

The Oklahoma City Thunder (53-11) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (first in the league scoring 32.9 points per game) when they try to hold off Nikola Jokic (third in the NBA with 28.8 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (41-23) on Monday, March 10, 2025 at Paycom Center. The Thunder are 9-point home favorites in the game, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSOK, ALT, and KTVD. The matchup has an over/under set at 240 points.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9 240 -370 +295

Thunder vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (72.5%)

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Thunder have compiled a 40-23-1 record against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have 31 wins against the spread in 64 games this year.

This season, 34 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

Nuggets games this year have gone over the point total 37 times in 64 opportunities (57.8%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 22 times in 33 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 18 times in 31 opportunities on the road.

The Thunder have eclipsed the total in 19 of 33 home games (57.6%), compared to 15 of 31 road games (48.4%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Denver has a better winning percentage at home (.516, 16-15-0 record) than away (.455, 15-17-1).

Nuggets games have gone above the over/under 64.5% of the time at home (20 of 31), and 51.5% of the time on the road (17 of 33).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the field and 37.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 10.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 57.6% from the floor.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 50.1% from the field and 39.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic averages 28.8 points for the Nuggets, plus 12.9 boards and 10.5 assists.

The Nuggets receive 21.3 points per game from Jamal Murray, plus 3.7 boards and 6.1 assists.

The Nuggets get 18.5 points per game from Michael Porter Jr., plus 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 57.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Nuggets receive 12.8 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 5 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

