Thunder vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: YES and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-7) are heavy favorites (-17.5) as they attempt to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets (14-28) on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on YES and FDSOK. The matchup's point total is set at 214.5.

Thunder vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -17.5 214.5 -1587 +900

Thunder vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (87.9%)

Thunder vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 28 times over 41 games with a set spread.

The Nets are 20-20-2 against the spread this year.

Thunder games have gone over the total 19 times out of 42 chances this season.

The Nets have hit the over 50% of the time this season (21 of 42 games with a set point total).

At home, Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread (15-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (13-8-0).

The Thunder have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 10 of 20 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in nine of 21 games (42.9%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results on the road (16-8-1) than at home (4-12-1).

Nets games have finished above the over/under 47.1% of the time at home (eight of 17), and 52% of the time away (13 of 25).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.6 points, 5.4 boards and 6 assists.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.2 points, 4.3 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace is averaging 7.4 points, 2.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 4.2 boards and 3 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.9% of his shots from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples.

Nic Claxton averages 9.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is also draining 54.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets get 12.6 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.8 boards and 5.2 assists.

Ben Simmons' numbers on the season are 6.3 points, 5.3 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He is making 55.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets receive 9.3 points per game from Jalen Wilson, plus 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

