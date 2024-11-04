Thunder vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Thunder vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and FDSFL

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (3-4) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at Paycom Center as heavy, 12.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:15 PM ET on FDSOK and FDSFL. The over/under is 215.5 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -12.5 -110 -110 215.5 -110 -110 -769 +540

Thunder vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (81.8%)

Thunder vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Thunder have compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Thus far this year the Magic have two wins against the spread.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over twice out of seven chances.

The Magic have hit the over 71.4% of the time this season (five of seven games with a set point total).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 26.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.7 points, 3 assists and 9.8 boards.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 12 points, 3.5 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 52% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 29 points for the Magic, plus 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

The Magic are receiving 17.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game from Jalen Suggs.

Franz Wagner averages 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is sinking 48% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Magic receive 8.3 points per game from Wendell Carter Jr., plus 8.8 boards and 2.2 assists.

Anthony Black averages 7.3 points, 3.1 boards and 4.1 assists. He is draining 43.2% of his shots from the field.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.