Thunder vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Thunder vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBC/Peacock

A pair of the league's best scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second, 31.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (58-16) host Jalen Brunson (ninth, 26.2 PPG) and the New York Knicks (48-26) on Sunday, March 29, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The Thunder are 8.5-point favorites. The point total for the matchup is 224.5.

Thunder vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -8.5 224.5 -375 +300

Thunder vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (66.2%)

Thunder vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 34-39-1 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have played 74 games, with 37 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 39 times this season.

Knicks games this year have hit the over on 35 of 74 set point totals (47.3%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has performed worse at home, covering 16 times in 37 home games, and 18 times in 37 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Thunder hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 18 times in 37 opportunities this season (48.6%). In away games, they have hit the over 21 times in 37 opportunities (56.8%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, New York has a better winning percentage at home (.639, 23-13-0 record) than on the road (.368, 14-23-1).

Knicks games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (18 of 36), and 44.7% of the time on the road (17 of 38).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.4 points, 4.4 boards and 6.6 assists.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in league).

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (first in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 49% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 9.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 61.8% from the floor.

Knicks Leaders

Brunson averages 26.2 points, 3.4 boards and 6.7 assists. He is also draining 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is making 49.5% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Mikal Bridges averages 14.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is draining 48.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.

The Knicks receive 12.2 points per game from Josh Hart, plus 7.6 boards and 5 assists.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is making 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.