Thunder vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: KJZZ and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-7) are heavy favorites (-17.5) as they look to extend an eight-game home win streak when they take on the Utah Jazz (10-31) on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSOK. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Thunder vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -17.5 223.5 -2500 +1200

Thunder vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (87.3%)

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 29-13-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 41 games this year, they have 21 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 20 times out of 41 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over 56.1% of the time (23 out of 41 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread in home games (16-5-0) than it does in away games (13-8-0).

The Thunder have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (52.4%) than games on the road (42.9%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (14-9-0) than at home (7-10-1).

Jazz games have gone above the over/under 44.4% of the time at home (eight of 18), and 65.2% of the time away (15 of 23).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 53.2% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams is averaging 20.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.7 boards.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 10 points, 4.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Aaron Wiggins averages 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 38.8% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 2.8 boards and 4 assists per game. He is also draining 48% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Walker Kessler gets the Jazz 11.1 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocks (second in NBA).

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gets the Jazz 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 52.5% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 3.4 boards and 5.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

