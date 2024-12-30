The Sentry: Best Bets, Course Info, and Key Stats

The PGA Tour is back!

This week, 60 golfers are teeing it up at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Lahaina, Hawaii.

It's a long par 73 with some big greens -- and some big names are in action.

Here's all you need to know.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

The Sentry Event Info

Kapalua Plantation Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 73

: 73 Distance : 7,596

: 7,596 Average Fairway Width : 49.0 yards (wide)

: 49.0 yards (wide) Average Green Size : 8,722 square feet (large)

: 8,722 square feet (large) Green Type : Bermudagrass

: Bermudagrass Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -29, -27, -34, -25, -14

: -29, -27, -34, -25, -14 Recent Cut Lines: N/A

Kapalua Plantation Course Key Stats

The Sentry Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Justin Thomas

Odds To Win The Sentry (+1000)

To Finish Top 10 (+105)

It's a 60-golfer field this week. There's no Scottie Scheffler, so Xander Schauffele is a +500 favorite.

Then it's Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas at +1000. Schauffele has a clear claim as the best long-term golfer in this field, and Morikawa's 2024 was ripe with great stats -- just not the finishes he'd have wanted.

But I'm actually looking at the other name of the three with Thomas. Thomas' long-term struggles will make him hard to model properly, but there's a pretty clear change in his play for long enough that we can jump back in.

Thomas leads the field in strokes gained: tee go green by a huge margin over the last 20 rounds (over a shot per round while gaining +2.60 per round T2G). The putting has still been lagging behind.

The ball-striking and wedges are good enough for finishes of T14, T2, and 3rd at the TOUR Championship, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, and Hero World Challenge, respectively.

JT has gained strokes from approach play in six straight events and has two wins here in his career.

Ludvig Aberg

Odds To Win The Sentry (+1800)

To Finish Top 10 (+160)

Ludvig Aberg is a big hitter who should be able to gain distance on the field, which he has done in 20 straight events. He's also had positive strokes gained: approach in 18 of those 20.

Aberg's finishes include four straight top-20 results, including some smaller fields.

Despite being a long driver, Aberg has good proximity splits from within 100 yards; Kapalua will give golfers plenty of shorter approaches.

Aberg's bermuda putting splits are positive, and that all stacks up well for his potential this week.

Sam Burns

Odds To Win The Sentry (+2800)

To Finish Top 10 (+240)

To Finish Top 10 (-110)

Bermuda Burns is back in action this week, and he's putted extremely well at Kapalua in three starts (+0.76 strokes gained: putting per round), second-best among golfers in this field with at least 10 rounds here.

While Burns' putting is great of late, his tee-to-green numbers are swinging up. He's 20th in T2G over the last 50 rounds, up from 27th over his last 24 months.

He's a long hitter and has experience at this track. He's rating out well in my model for the week.

Taylor Pendrith

Odds To Win The Sentry (+5500)

To Finish Top 10 (+400)

To Finish Top 20 (+140)

Taylor Pendrith should be a good fit for Kapalua.

He's long off the tee (8th over the last 50 rounds), he's a good iron player (13th), and a good putter (7th) plus a good bermuda putter (15th over the last year).

Pendrith is playing Kapalua for the first time this week but has been stringing together a lot of great results since April.

Over the last six months, Pendrith has 3 top-10s in 8 starts and 7 top-25s.

He's actually rating out top-eight in my stats-only model for the week, so I'm definitely interested in Pendrith.

