The Players Odds Final Round: Will Ludvig Aberg Run Away With It?

Ludvig Aberg has taken control of THE PLAYERS Championship through three rounds, holding a three-shot lead.

What do THE PLAYERS odds look like heading into the final round?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Players Championship Odds -- Final Round

Full THE PLAYERS Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Ludvig Åberg -155 Michael Thorbjornsen +850 Cameron Young +1000 Xander Schauffele +1800 Justin Thomas +2200 Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 Viktor Hovland +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.