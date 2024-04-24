The Michael Penix Jr. Rumor ESPN’s Matt Miller Believes in for the 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL draft is almost 24 hours away, and the amount of rumors flying around is at its peak leading up to the start.

With so many of these rumors out there, it's hard to tell what's legit and what's a smokescreen from teams.

On Wednesday's episode of Up & Adams, ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller shared the one piece of gossip he's all-in on ahead of Thursday.

Look out... QB Michael Penix Jr. draft stock is making a serious push at the draft buzzer 📈👀



"I do think there's a real world scenario where he could go 12th or 13th overall."@nfldraftscout @heykayadams

@UW_Footbal pic.twitter.com/otsfCSeCrK — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 24, 2024

FanDuel Sportsbook has former Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at -320 odds to be a first-round pick.

The Las Vegas Raiders are listed as the favorites to select Penix at +300 -- followed by the Minnesota Vikings (+500), New York Giants (+650) and Denver Broncos (+650).

