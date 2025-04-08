The Masters: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

The first men's golf major is here.

The field is set for The Masters at Augusta National, which kicks off on Thursday, April 10th.

Here's all you need to know about the event.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

The Masters Info

Augusta National Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,555 yards (long)

: 7,555 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 51.7 yards (massive)

: 51.7 yards (massive) Average Green Size : 6,486 square feet (larger than average)

: 6,486 square feet (larger than average) Green Type : Bentgrass

: Bentgrass Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -11, -12, -10, -10

: -11, -12, -10, -10 Recent Cut Lines : +6, +3, +4, +3 In 2020, The Masters was held in November. Dustin Johnson won at -20, setting the course record for aggregate scoring. Those conditions were outliers.

: +6, +3, +4, +3

Augusta National Course Key Stats

Considered a second-shot golf course, Augusta National sees that beared out in the stats, but we also see a few other stats correlate well with total strokes gained at the course in recent years.

Distance (much more than accuracy) is tied to total strokes gained at Augusta National, and strokes gained: approach (with an emphasis on proximity and strokes gained from 150-plus yards) is correlated with scoring, as well.

You'll also see elevated importance on strokes gained: around the green, a volatile stat over small samples.

That checks all three tee-to-green boxes, and then we get to the greens. The lightning fast bentgrass greens will ultimately decide who wins and loses. However, the correlation between total scoring and strokes gained: putting is quite weak compared to other stats.

It's not enough to make some great shots. You have to avoid bad shots and recover (which is why we see scrambling rate out as important, too).

Per datagolf, the last four winners have ranked 1st, 1st, 2nd, and 2nd in strokes gained: tee to green for the tournament while ranking, respectively, 22nd, 22nd, 13th, and 23rd in strokes gained: putting.

Masters Tournament Past Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five years at Augusta National, including their strokes gained data at this event.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Scottie Scheffler $13,500 +400 2.69 53.74 1 10 1 18 19 Cameron Smith $9,800 +6000 2.14 42.74 6 34 3 10 2 Jon Rahm $11,800 +1400 1.84 36.74 45 1 27 5 7 Collin Morikawa $12,100 +1600 1.74 34.74 3 10 5 18 44 Patrick Reed $9,100 +8000 1.74 34.74 12 4 35 8 10 Hideki Matsuyama $10,900 +3000 1.64 32.74 38 16 14 1 13 Xander Schauffele $11,600 +2000 1.71 30.76 8 10 MC 3 17 View Full Table ChevronDown

Masters Tournament Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Collin Morikawa

Odds To Win The Masters (+1600)

To Finish Top 10 (+150)

To Finish Top 20 (-165)

As laid out above, great tee-to-green golfers have won The Masters in recent years, and nobody has averaged more strokes gained: tee to green per round since January 1st than Morikawa, according to datagolf.

Is it just the putter that has led to a lack of wins? Kind of -- but also not really.

Morikawa has ranked 34th in putting in this timeframe, and on Tour this season, he's graded out as a 70th-percentile putter from within 15 feet.

It's just been some bad luck.

Lastly, Morikawa -- despite a lack of length -- has finished top 10 in three straight Masters Tournaments and has made all five cuts in his career at Augusta National.

Brooks Koepka

Odds To Win The Masters (+3000)

To Finish Top 10 (+120)

To Finish Top 20 (+280)

Brooks Koepka's last four Masters Tournaments have been subpar overall (T45, T2, cut, and cut from last year trending backward), but this coincides with his injuries in 2021.

Prior to that, Koepka had finished T33, T21, T11, T2, and T7 at Augusta National.

This year, he's been in solid form on the LIV Tour.

He's gained strokes from his approach play and with his wedge play in three straight events and has had a hot putter in two of his last four.

Patrick Cantlay

Odds To Win The Masters (+3500)

To Finish Top 10 (+300)

To Finish Top 20 (+125)

Can Patrick Cantlay lead this field in strokes gained: tee to green? Yeah, definitely.

Over the last 50 rounds, Cantlay has ranked 13th in this field in strokes gained: tee to green. Since the start of 2025 specifically, he has ranked 15th.

Cantlay and majors haven't always gone well together, yet he has finished top-25 in two straight Masters Tournaments while losing strokes putting because his tee-to-green game has been so good (13th and 3rd in SG:T2G the last two years).

Russell Henley

Odds To Win The Masters (+5000)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+140)

Russell Henley has played good major golf in recent years, and that's translated to Augusta. Despite finishing T38 here last year, his finishes prior were T4, T30, T15, T11, and 21st.

Henley enters ranked 17th in the field in strokes gained: tee to green over the last 50 rounds, and he's 14th in putting.

From within 15 feet, Henley ranks as an 82nd-percentile putter since the start of the PGA Tour season.

Corey Conners

Odds To Win The Masters (+5500)

To Finish Top 10 (+400)

To Finish Top 20 (+160)

Corey Conners has taken well to Augusta National and has finished top 10 in three of the last five years here.

He's in good form now, too: five straight top-25 finishes with great play across all key stats (other than driving distance, where he's more neutral than a big positive).

Conners also is 21st in the Official World Golf Rankings and 13th in datagolf's rankings. Each of the last 15 winners at Augusta have been top-30 in the OWGR entering the event.

Yes, some LIV Tour players are down the list on the current OWGR, but Conners is well within those historical parameters even if we account for the current state of the rankings.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.