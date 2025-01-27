TGL Best Bets and Predictions: Week 4 (Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common)

The TGL is coming at us with a high-profile matchup this week on Monday, January 27th at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

This week's matchup features Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club and Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf.

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

For the full rundown on the new league, read up on our TGL primer here at FanDuel Research.

How to Watch the TGL

The TGL will air on ESPN and ESPN and ESPN+.

This week's match starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Monday, January 27th.

Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common Match Info

Based on the TGL championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Jupiter Links (+650) leads only an 0-2 New York team (+700).

Boston's title odds (+380) are third in the league.

TGL Starting Lineups

While the TGL rosters feature four golfers per team, the matches are three-on-three.

For this week's match, here are the starting TGL rosters.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in parentheses.

Jupiter Links

Tom Kim (24)

Kevin Kisner (832)

Tiger Woods (1146)

Max Homa (48) is not listed as a starter.

Boston Common

Rory McIlroy (3)

Keegan Bradley (13)

Adam Scott (21)

Hideki Matsuyama (4) is not listed as a starter.

TGL Betting Odds: Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common

Here are the TGL betting odds for this week's match. For current odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Win Odds Boston Common Golf -175 Jupiter Links GC +137

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common

We've seen three TGL events thus far, and in each matchup, the team with the better average team form has won (based on last 50-round, field-adjusted stats from datagolf).

This week, Boston Common easily leads the way over Jupiter Links in that department.

Further, there's a huge distance advantage for Boston Common, which is important due to the sheer number of long holes in the TGL rotation.

We've yet to see The Hammer and the team format cause enough volatility to close a gap as large as this one to allow the underdog (according to the stats) to win.

I'm siding with Boston Common here, even as a big favorite.

