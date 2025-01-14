TGL Best Bets and Predictions: Week 2 (Los Angeles vs. Jupiter Links)

The TGL's inaugural season is underway, and we saw The Bay pick up the first ever win in league history over New York.

This week's matchup features Los Angeles Golf Club versus Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the TGL's second match.

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

For the full rundown on the new league, read up on our TGL primer here at FanDuel Research.

How to Watch the TGL

The TGL will air on ESPN and ESPN and ESPN+.

This week's match starts at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

Los Angeles vs. Jupiter Links Match Info

According to the TGL championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Los Angeles is the favorite (+340), and Jupiter Links (+650) is the biggest underdog to win it all this season.

Understandably, then, LA is coming into this matchup a big favorite.

TGL Starting Lineups

While the TGL rosters feature four golfers per team, the matches are three-on-three.

For this week's match, here are the TGL starting rosters.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in parentheses.

Los Angeles

Collin Morikawa (4)

Justin Rose (53)

Sahith Theegala (13)

Tommy Fleetwood (10) is not listed as a starter.

Jupiter Links

Tiger Woods (1136)

Kevin Kisner (832)

Max Homa (45)

Tom Kim (23) is not listed as a starter.

TGL Betting Odds: Los Angeles vs. Jupiter Links

Here are the TGL betting odds for this week's match.

Winning Team Odds Los Angeles GC -163 Jupiter Links GC +125

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Los Angeles vs. Jupiter Links

We saw the underdog win the opening TGL match, as The Bay knocked off New York.

But as we laid out prior to the match, The Bay's starting lineup actually had better 50-round form than New York.

It'll be hard to get a great feel for how Tiger Woods and Kevin Kisner shape up in the TGL, as they are not full-time PGA Tour pros at this point in their career.

However, Woods won't have to be making long walks and grind out 72 holes in order to have a successful match. The same goes for Kisner.

We saw the added variance in the TGL in Week 1, as Wyndham Clark used The Hammer to give The Bay a 3-0 lead through just two holes, and Ludvig Aberg's hot putting effectively slammed the door on any New York comeback bids.

Despite all of this, the Los Angeles team holds a massive statistical advantage, and the Jupiter Links team is made up of short hitters (including Kim, who isn't starting). 7 of the 15 holes slated for this week run more than 500 yards.

The overall form gap and distance advantage for Los Angeles is likely to be too much to overcome, even with gamesmanship and variance working in Jupiter Links' favor.

While I wouldn't be astonished by any means if Woods and Kisner play solid golf in these limited conditions, LA to win outright (-163) is my prediction for Week 2.

