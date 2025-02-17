TGL Best Bets and Predictions for Monday 2/17/25 (Week 6)

The TGL's inaugural season is underway, and Monday brings its first multi-match day of the season.

A triple-header is scheduled, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

For the full rundown on the new league, read up on our TGL primer here at FanDuel Research.

How to Watch the TGL

The TGL's triple-header will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

Here is this week's schedule.

Match Matchup Start Time 1 Atlanta vs. Los Angeles 1:00 p.m. ET 2 Atlanta vs. The Bay 4:00 p.m. ET 3 The Bay vs. Boston Common 7:00 p.m. ET

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles

Starters Atlanta Drive GC Los Angeles Golf Club 1 Justin Thomas Sahith Theegala 2 Patrick Cantlay Justin Rose 3 Billy Horschel Tommy Fleetwood

Starters via TGL.

Atlanta (1-0-0) takes on Los Angeles (2-0-0) in the opener on Monday at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

These are the two favorites to win the title. Los Angeles is +250, and Atlanta is +310. No other teams are shorter than +400.

TGL Championship FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Los Angeles GC +250 Atlanta Drive GC +310 The Bay GC +400 Boston Common Golf +550 Jupiter Links GC +600 New York GC +700

Based on the recent data (the last 50 rounds with field strength adjustments, per datagolf), Atlanta (+1.38) has the better starting lineup by a big margin over Los Angeles (+0.73). A lot of that has to do with the fact that Collin Morikawa is not listed as a starter.

Atlanta is favored for a reason.

Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Atlanta Drive GC -138 Los Angeles GC +110

For current TGL betting odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

There are new Hammer rules, and that should increase variance in the TGL. With that said, it's hard to go against an Atlanta team that is better across the board in every key metric.

Prediction: Atlanta

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Atlanta vs. The Bay

This will be our first glimpse of a team playing back-to-back in the TGL, as Atlanta is sticking around to play another 15 holes against The Bay (1-0-0), back for the first time since the start of the TGL's season.

Billy Horschel is to be replaced by Lucas Glover in the starting lineup for Atlanta for Match 2.

Starters Atlanta Drive GC The Bay Golf Club 1 Justin Thomas Ludvig Åberg 2 Patrick Cantlay Wyndham Clark 3 Lucas Glover Min Woo Lee

Starters via TGL.

Again, this is the first time we've seen The Bay since the opening match when they beat New York in what was then an upset but now wouldn't be seen as such. The Bay (+400) has the third-best odds to win the TGL championship.

Again, Atlanta is the better overall team, but The Bay is better with driver and the putter. Ludvig Aberg's putting was lights out back in Week 1, and we've seen hot putting be able to be a real difference-maker in the TGL.

Until we see otherwise, I think a second straight start at the TGL facilities could be a positive as players find a groove to the still-new format, so I'm looking for the better overall team to get on a bit of a roll in Match 2.

Prediction: Atlanta

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: The Bay vs. Boston Common

Again, one team here will be on a back-to-back here, as The Bay is up a second time to face an 0-1-1 Boston Common team.

The tricky thing here is that Boston's team has great data -- but it hasn't translated to success in the TGL arena.

They have hit 63.3% of greens in regulation in their two TGL matches, however, ranking them T3 in the league.

Starters The Bay Golf Club Boston Common Golf 1 Ludvig Åberg Rory McIlroy 2 Wyndham Clark Hideki Matsuyama 3 Shane Lowry Keegan Bradley

Starters via TGL.

Boston Common is winless out of the gate in the TGL, and while I do think there's a benefit to playing this setup twice in a row, it's hard to go against Boston with their backs up against the wall and with substantially better metrics with Hideki Matsuyama in the fold.

Prediction: Boston

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.