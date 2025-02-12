Texas Tech vs Arizona State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-5, 9-3 Big 12) will attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (12-11, 3-9 Big 12) on February 12, 2025 at United Supermarkets Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (86.1%)

Texas Tech is a 15.5-point favorite over Arizona State on Wednesday and the over/under is set at 142.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the game.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 13-10-0 ATS this season.

Arizona State has covered 12 times in 22 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 15.5 or more this season, Texas Tech (5-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (62.5%) than Arizona State (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Red Raiders sport a worse record against the spread in home games (9-5-0) than they do in road games (4-2-0).

The Sun Devils have been better against the spread on the road (4-3-0) than at home (3-6-0) this season.

Texas Tech's record against the spread in conference games is 7-5-0.

Arizona State has covered the spread four times in 12 Big 12 games.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has come away with 14 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Red Raiders have been a -1786 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Arizona State has won 40% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (6-9).

The Sun Devils have played as a moneyline underdog of +920 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 94.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech outscores opponents by 14.8 points per game (scoring 80.7 per game to rank 37th in college basketball while allowing 65.9 per contest to rank 39th in college basketball) and has a +341 scoring differential overall.

JT Toppin's team-leading 15.3 points per game ranks 234th in the country.

Arizona State scores 73.1 points per game (213th in college basketball) and concedes 72.6 (212th in college basketball) for a +13 scoring differential overall.

BJ Freeman's 12.9 points per game leads Arizona State and ranks 519th in college basketball.

The Red Raiders rank 127th in the nation at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 28.7 their opponents average.

Toppin is 43rd in college basketball play with 8.6 rebounds per game to lead the Red Raiders.

The 32.0 rebounds per game the Sun Devils accumulate rank 191st in the country, 1.2 fewer than the 33.2 their opponents grab.

Jayden Quaintance averages 8.2 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball) to lead the Sun Devils.

Texas Tech ranks 19th in college basketball by averaging 105.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 31st in college basketball, allowing 85.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Sun Devils' 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 267th in college basketball, and the 91.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 156th in college basketball.

