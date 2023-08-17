2023 Texas Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:06 AM

The Texas Tech Red Raiders' 2023 record is 3-3. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Texas Tech 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Wyoming September 2 L 35-33 Red Raiders (-13.5) 50.5 2 Oregon September 9 L 38-30 Ducks (-5.5) 68.5 3 Tarleton State September 16 W 41-3 - - 4 @ West Virginia September 23 L 20-13 Red Raiders (-5.5) 53.5 5 Houston September 30 W 49-28 Red Raiders (-8.5) 52.5 6 @ Baylor October 7 W 39-14 Red Raiders (-2.5) 59.5 7 Kansas State October 14 - Red Raiders (-1.5) 56.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Texas Tech Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Red Raiders won 39-14 over the Baylor Bears. Against the Bears, Behren Morton led the Raiders with 180 yards on 19-of-26 passing (73.1%) for three TDs and one interception. He also carried the ball two times for -1 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Tahj Brooks took 31 carries for 170 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for four yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Myles Price had 90 yards on 10 catches (9.0 per reception) in that game.

Texas Tech Betting Insights

Texas Tech has a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Red Raiders have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.

See more in-depth analysis about Texas Tech on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on FanDuel today!