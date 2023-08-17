FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Texas Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Texas Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:06 AM

The Texas Tech Red Raiders' 2023 record is 3-3. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Texas Tech 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ WyomingSeptember 2L 35-33Red Raiders (-13.5)50.5
2OregonSeptember 9L 38-30Ducks (-5.5)68.5
3Tarleton StateSeptember 16W 41-3--
4@ West VirginiaSeptember 23L 20-13Red Raiders (-5.5)53.5
5HoustonSeptember 30W 49-28Red Raiders (-8.5)52.5
6@ BaylorOctober 7W 39-14Red Raiders (-2.5)59.5
7Kansas StateOctober 14-Red Raiders (-1.5)56.5
View Full Table

Texas Tech Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Red Raiders won 39-14 over the Baylor Bears. Against the Bears, Behren Morton led the Raiders with 180 yards on 19-of-26 passing (73.1%) for three TDs and one interception. He also carried the ball two times for -1 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Tahj Brooks took 31 carries for 170 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for four yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Myles Price had 90 yards on 10 catches (9.0 per reception) in that game.

Texas Tech Betting Insights

  • Texas Tech has a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
  • The Red Raiders have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.

