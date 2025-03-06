Texas State vs Old Dominion Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 10 seed Old Dominion Monarchs (13-19, 8-10 Sun Belt) will square off in the Sun Belt tournament against the No. 7 seed Texas State Bobcats (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) on Thursday at Pensacola Bay Center, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Texas State vs. Old Dominion Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Texas State vs. Old Dominion Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas State win (72.9%)

Texas State vs. Old Dominion: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas State has put together a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Old Dominion is 15-15-0 ATS this year.

Texas State (6-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Old Dominion (6-7) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (46.2%).

The Bobcats have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 14 opportunities in away games.

The Monarchs' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. They are 7-7-0 ATS on their home court and 6-6-0 on the road.

Texas State has eight wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Old Dominion is 11-8-0 against the spread in Sun Belt games this season.

Texas State vs. Old Dominion: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas State has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (71.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Bobcats have been victorious seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or shorter on the moneyline.

Old Dominion has gone 6-16 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 27.3% of those games).

The Monarchs are 3-8 (winning just 27.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas State has a 73.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas State vs. Old Dominion Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas State outscores opponents by 3.1 points per game (scoring 76.7 per game to rank 101st in college basketball while giving up 73.6 per outing to rank 230th in college basketball) and has a +96 scoring differential overall.

Texas State's leading scorer, Tylan Pope, ranks 148th in the country scoring 16.5 points per game.

Old Dominion's -118 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.5 points per game (312th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per contest (189th in college basketball).

Old Dominion's leading scorer, Robert Davis Jr., is 225th in the country, scoring 15.5 points per game.

The Bobcats come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. They are recording 33.3 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.6 per outing.

Josh O'Garro paces the team with 6.9 rebounds per game (181st in college basketball play).

The Monarchs are 62nd in the nation at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 32.6 their opponents average.

Sean Durugordon is 40th in the country with 8.7 rebounds per game, leading the Monarchs.

Texas State's 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 112th in college basketball, and the 94.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 211th in college basketball.

The Monarchs' 88.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 330th in college basketball, and the 93.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 177th in college basketball.

