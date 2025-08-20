FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Texas A&M Football Odds and Schedule

2025 Texas A&M Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies' upcoming 2025 schedule features what should be a tough game against Notre Dame on Sept. 13. Find the rest of the Aggies' college football schedule below.

Texas A&M 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1UTSAAug. 30-Aggies (-21.5)57.5
2Utah StateSept. 6---
3@ Notre DameSept. 13-Fighting Irish (-7.5)49.5
5AuburnSept. 27---
6Mississippi StateOct. 4---
7FloridaOct. 11---
8@ ArkansasOct. 18---

Texas A&M 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Texas A&M will face the 35th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (82).
  • Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (74), the Aggies have the 30th-ranked schedule in college football.
  • Using its SEC opponents' combined win total last year, Texas A&M will be playing the 42nd-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.
  • The Aggies have eight teams who made a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.
  • Texas A&M's schedule features eight games against teams with winning records in 2024 (four against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that totaled less than four wins).

Texas A&M Betting Insights (2024)

  • Texas A&M covered three times in 13 games with a spread last season.
  • The Aggies and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times last season.
  • Texas A&M won six of the 10 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (60%).

Find even more in-depth analysis about Texas A&M on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Texas A&M Aggies on FanDuel today!

