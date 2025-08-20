2025 Texas A&M Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies' upcoming 2025 schedule features what should be a tough game against Notre Dame on Sept. 13. Find the rest of the Aggies' college football schedule below.

Texas A&M 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 UTSA Aug. 30 - Aggies (-21.5) 57.5 2 Utah State Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Notre Dame Sept. 13 - Fighting Irish (-7.5) 49.5 5 Auburn Sept. 27 - - - 6 Mississippi State Oct. 4 - - - 7 Florida Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Arkansas Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas A&M 2025 Schedule Insights

Texas A&M will face the 35th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (82).

Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (74), the Aggies have the 30th-ranked schedule in college football.

Using its SEC opponents' combined win total last year, Texas A&M will be playing the 42nd-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.

The Aggies have eight teams who made a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

Texas A&M's schedule features eight games against teams with winning records in 2024 (four against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that totaled less than four wins).

Texas A&M Betting Insights (2024)

Texas A&M covered three times in 13 games with a spread last season.

The Aggies and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times last season.

Texas A&M won six of the 10 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (60%).

Find even more in-depth analysis about Texas A&M on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Texas A&M Aggies on FanDuel today!