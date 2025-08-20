NCAAF
2025 Texas A&M Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.
The No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies' upcoming 2025 schedule features what should be a tough game against Notre Dame on Sept. 13. Find the rest of the Aggies' college football schedule below.
Texas A&M 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|UTSA
|Aug. 30
|-
|Aggies (-21.5)
|57.5
|2
|Utah State
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|@ Notre Dame
|Sept. 13
|-
|Fighting Irish (-7.5)
|49.5
|5
|Auburn
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Mississippi State
|Oct. 4
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Florida
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|@ Arkansas
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Texas A&M 2025 Schedule Insights
- Texas A&M will face the 35th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (82).
- Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (74), the Aggies have the 30th-ranked schedule in college football.
- Using its SEC opponents' combined win total last year, Texas A&M will be playing the 42nd-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.
- The Aggies have eight teams who made a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.
- Texas A&M's schedule features eight games against teams with winning records in 2024 (four against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that totaled less than four wins).
Texas A&M Betting Insights (2024)
- Texas A&M covered three times in 13 games with a spread last season.
- The Aggies and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times last season.
- Texas A&M won six of the 10 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (60%).
