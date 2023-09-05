2023 Texas A&M Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

In 2023, the Texas A&M Aggies have posted a record of 4-2. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Texas A&M 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 New Mexico September 2 W 52-10 Aggies (-38.5) 49.5 2 @ Miami (FL) September 9 L 48-33 Aggies (-2.5) 50.5 3 UL Monroe September 16 W 47-3 Aggies (-36.5) 53.5 4 Auburn September 23 W 27-10 Aggies (-9.5) 51.5 5 @ Arkansas September 30 W 34-22 Aggies (-6.5) 53.5 6 Alabama October 7 L 26-20 Crimson Tide (-2.5) 45.5 7 @ Tennessee October 14 - Volunteers (-3) 54.5 View Full Table

Texas A&M Last Game

The Aggies get ready for their next game after a 26-20 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in their most recent outing. Max Johnson had 239 yards on 14-of-25 passing (56.0%) for the Aggies in that matchup against the Crimson Tide, with one touchdown and one pick. On the ground, Le'Veon Moss ran for 49 yards on 16 carries (3.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for 11 yards. Ainias Smith accumulated four catches for 88 yards (22.0 per catch) against the Crimson Tide.

Texas A&M Betting Insights

Texas A&M has compiled a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

