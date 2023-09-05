FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Texas A&M Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

In 2023, the Texas A&M Aggies have posted a record of 4-2. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Texas A&M 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1New MexicoSeptember 2W 52-10Aggies (-38.5)49.5
2@ Miami (FL)September 9L 48-33Aggies (-2.5)50.5
3UL MonroeSeptember 16W 47-3Aggies (-36.5)53.5
4AuburnSeptember 23W 27-10Aggies (-9.5)51.5
5@ ArkansasSeptember 30W 34-22Aggies (-6.5)53.5
6AlabamaOctober 7L 26-20Crimson Tide (-2.5)45.5
7@ TennesseeOctober 14-Volunteers (-3)54.5
Texas A&M Last Game

The Aggies get ready for their next game after a 26-20 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in their most recent outing. Max Johnson had 239 yards on 14-of-25 passing (56.0%) for the Aggies in that matchup against the Crimson Tide, with one touchdown and one pick. On the ground, Le'Veon Moss ran for 49 yards on 16 carries (3.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for 11 yards. Ainias Smith accumulated four catches for 88 yards (22.0 per catch) against the Crimson Tide.

Texas A&M Betting Insights

  • Texas A&M has compiled a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
  • The Aggies have been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

