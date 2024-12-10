Terry McLaurin Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders will meet the New Orleans Saints, who have the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (246.3 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is McLaurin worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Saints? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

McLaurin vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.90

62.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, McLaurin has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 10.9 fantasy points per game (141.8 total points). Overall, he is 46th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, McLaurin has posted 36.5 fantasy points (12.2 per game), as he's converted 16 targets into 14 catches for 185 yards and three TDs.

McLaurin has produced 61.7 fantasy points (12.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 21 passes on 25 targets for 317 yards and five touchdowns.

The highlight of McLaurin's fantasy season came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, when he racked up 19.3 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he reeled in eight balls (on eight targets) for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Terry McLaurin delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.0 points) in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, catching one ball for 10 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has conceded more than 300 yards passing to five players this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Saints this year.

A total of five players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed a touchdown catch by 10 players this season.

New Orleans has given up two or more receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Saints have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to five players this year.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

