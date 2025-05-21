Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals play the Detroit Tigers.

Cardinals vs Tigers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (27-21) vs. Detroit Tigers (31-17)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSDET

Cardinals vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-112) | DET: (-104)

STL: (-112) | DET: (-104) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-196) | DET: -1.5 (+162)

STL: +1.5 (-196) | DET: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 4-2, 4.11 ERA vs TBA (Tigers)

The Cardinals will look to Andre Pallante (4-2), while the Tigers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Pallante's team is 6-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pallante's team won his only start as a favorite this season.

Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (58.1%)

Cardinals vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -112 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Tigers are +162 to cover, while the Cardinals are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Tigers Over/Under

The Cardinals-Tigers contest on May 21 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Cardinals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 48 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 48 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 27-21-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have won nine of the 19 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Detroit has gone 9-10 (47.4%).

In the 47 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-20-3).

The Tigers have gone 26-21-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is batting .258 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .425.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Nootbaar hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .304 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 61 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .475. He's batting .337.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging among qualifying batters.

Donovan heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .565 with four doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Nolan Arenado has collected 41 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Willson Contreras has been key for St. Louis with 44 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .401.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has accumulated 41 hits, a team-best for the Tigers. He's batting .246 and slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 57th and he is 14th in slugging.

Torkelson enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Gleyber Torres' .368 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .440.

Including all qualifying players, he is 38th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has a team-high .508 slugging percentage.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .284 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and five walks.

Cardinals vs Tigers Head to Head

5/19/2025: 11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/1/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/30/2024: 11-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/7/2023: 12-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

12-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/6/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/5/2023: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

