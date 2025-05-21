Brewers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Baltimore Orioles is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Brewers vs Orioles Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (23-25) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-31)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network, FDSWI, and MASN2

Brewers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-124) | BAL: (+106)

MIL: (-124) | BAL: (+106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+160) | BAL: +1.5 (-194)

MIL: -1.5 (+160) | BAL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 2-4, 3.35 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 4-3, 3.08 ERA

The Brewers will look to Chad Patrick (2-4) against the Orioles and Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3). Patrick's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Patrick's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have a 4-5-0 record against the spread in Sugano's starts. The Orioles have a 2-1 record in Sugano's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (51.3%)

Brewers vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Orioles, Milwaukee is the favorite at -124, and Baltimore is +106 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Orioles are -194 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +160.

Brewers vs Orioles Over/Under

Brewers versus Orioles on May 21 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Brewers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 16, or 69.6%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-3 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 47 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 25-22-0 against the spread in their 47 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have gone 6-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Baltimore has a 2-8 record (winning just 20% of its games).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 46 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 23 of those games (23-21-2).

The Orioles have a 14-32-0 record ATS this season (covering only 30.4% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras is hitting .258 with six doubles, four home runs and 29 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .370 while slugging .371.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 75th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.371) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He is 28th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jackson Chourio is batting .236 with a .419 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Rhys Hoskins leads Milwaukee with 41 hits and an OBP of .400 this season.

Hoskins takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .467 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins is hitting .229 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 121st in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn's 37 hits and .386 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .294 while slugging .500.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .208 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks.

Jackson Holliday has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .273.

Brewers vs Orioles Head to Head

5/19/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/14/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/13/2024: 11-5 MIL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-5 MIL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/12/2024: 11-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/7/2023: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2022: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/12/2022: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2022: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

