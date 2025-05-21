FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

The Dallas Stars will face the Edmonton Oilers in NHL action on Wednesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Oilers Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
  • Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-128)Oilers (+106)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (59.2%)

Stars vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are -225 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +180.

Stars vs Oilers Over/Under

  • Stars versus Oilers on May 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Stars vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +106 underdog on the road.

