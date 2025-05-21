NHL
Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
The Dallas Stars will face the Edmonton Oilers in NHL action on Wednesday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Oilers Game Info
- Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
- Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN
Stars vs Oilers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-128)
|Oilers (+106)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (59.2%)
Stars vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are -225 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +180.
Stars vs Oilers Over/Under
- Stars versus Oilers on May 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Stars vs Oilers Moneyline
- Dallas is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +106 underdog on the road.