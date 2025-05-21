Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

The Dallas Stars will face the Edmonton Oilers in NHL action on Wednesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Oilers Game Info

Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-128) Oilers (+106) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (59.2%)

Stars vs Oilers Puck Line

The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are -225 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +180.

Stars vs Oilers Over/Under

Stars versus Oilers on May 21 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Stars vs Oilers Moneyline

Dallas is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +106 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!