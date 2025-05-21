Astros vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Astros vs Rays Game Info

Houston Astros (25-22) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (21-26)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SCHN

Astros vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | TB: (+120)

HOU: (-142) | TB: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+114) | TB: +1.5 (-137)

HOU: -1.5 (+114) | TB: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 6-2, 1.43 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Rays) - 3-3, 4.80 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (6-2, 1.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Taj Bradley (3-3, 4.80 ERA). Brown and his team have a record of 7-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Bradley starts, the Rays are 4-5-0 against the spread. The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Bradley's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Astros vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (55.9%)

Astros vs Rays Moneyline

Houston is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +120 underdog at home.

Astros vs Rays Spread

The Astros are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +114 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -137.

Astros vs Rays Over/Under

Astros versus Rays on May 21 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Astros vs Rays Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 18, or 56.2%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 7-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 19 of 47 chances this season.

In 47 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 25-22-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 10 of the 21 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.6%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games).

The Rays have played in 46 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-26-2).

The Rays have a 20-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.5% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 55 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .455. He's batting .309 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .265 with 28 walks and 22 runs scored. He's slugging .435.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 65th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Paredes has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Jake Meyers has collected 41 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Meyers has recorded at least one base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve is batting .236 with a .290 OBP and 14 RBI for Houston this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has put up a team-high .401 slugging percentage. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 94th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Diaz brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double and four RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 43 hits with a .394 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .309 while slugging .504.

Including all qualified players, he is 11th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Junior Caminero is hitting .235 with six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Brandon Lowe has two doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .218.

Astros vs Rays Head to Head

5/19/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/4/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/3/2024: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/30/2023: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/29/2023: 17-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

17-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/28/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

