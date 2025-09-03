Terry McLaurin Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin will be up against the team with last season's eighth-ranked passing defense, the New York Giants (210.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is McLaurin worth a look for his next game against the Giants? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Terry McLaurin Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.24

73.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin 2024 Fantasy Performance

In his best performance last season -- Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints -- McLaurin accumulated 19.3 fantasy points. His stat line: seven catches, 73 yards and two touchdowns.

McLaurin's 19.3 fantasy points in Week 13 versus the Tennessee Titans -- eight receptions, 73 yards and two touchdowns -- were his second-highest amount last season.

McLaurin accumulated 0.5 fantasy points -- one catch, five yards, on seven targets -- in Week 17 versus the Atlanta Falcons, which was his poorest game of the year.

In Week 11 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, McLaurin collected 1.0 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via this stat line: one reception, 10 yards, on two targets.

Giants Defensive Performance

Last season, New York allowed just one quarterback to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Giants last year.

Through the air last season, New York gave up at least two touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Last year, the Giants allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, New York gave up more than 100 receiving yards to just two players last season.

Against the Giants last season, 20 players hauled in a TD pass.

New York gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only three players last season.

Looking at run D, the Giants yielded more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.

In terms of run defense, New York allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players last season.

The Giants gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only three players last season.

