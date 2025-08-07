FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
    Terry McLaurin Next NFL Team Betting Odds: Where Will the Commanders Star Play in 2025?

    Gabby Robles

    All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin requested a trade last week following contract negotiations with the Washington Commanders.

    McLaurin held out for the first four days of training camp before reporting on July 27th and being placed on the PUP list due to an ankle injury. He officially requested a trade on July 31st.

    FanDuel Sportsbook in Canada is currently offering betting odds on where McLaurin will play in the 2025 season. Take a look at the latest betting lines as of August 7th below.

    Terry McLaurin Next Team Betting Odds

    Settled on the team Terry McLaurin is signed with by September 4th, 2025. Bets after official announcement will be void.

    Terry McLaurin's Next Team
    Odds
    Washington Commanders-390
    New England Patriots+1100
    Cleveland Browns+2500
    Los Angeles Chargers+1900
    Tennessee Titans+1500
    Las Vegas Raiders+1900
    Pittsburgh Steelers+1300

