Terry McLaurin Next NFL Team Betting Odds: Where Will the Commanders Star Play in 2025?

All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin requested a trade last week following contract negotiations with the Washington Commanders.

McLaurin held out for the first four days of training camp before reporting on July 27th and being placed on the PUP list due to an ankle injury. He officially requested a trade on July 31st.

FanDuel Sportsbook in Canada is currently offering betting odds on where McLaurin will play in the 2025 season. Take a look at the latest betting lines as of August 7th below.

Terry McLaurin Next Team Betting Odds

Settled on the team Terry McLaurin is signed with by September 4th, 2025. Bets after official announcement will be void.

Terry McLaurin's Next Team Odds Washington Commanders -390 New England Patriots +1100 Cleveland Browns +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +1900 Tennessee Titans +1500 Las Vegas Raiders +1900 Pittsburgh Steelers +1300 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.