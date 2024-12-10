Tennessee vs Miami (FL) Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

The Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the Miami Hurricanes (3-6) on December 10, 2024 at Madison Square Garden.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (87.2%)

Tennessee is a 16.5-point favorite against Miami (FL) on Tuesday and the over/under is set at 144.5 points. Here's a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Miami (FL) has covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this year.

The Volunteers did a better job covering the spread at home (11-5-0) last season than they did in road tilts (5-6-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Hurricanes had a better winning percentage at home (.500, 8-8-0 record) than on the road (.455, 5-6-0).

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL): Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite six times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Volunteers have not lost in four games this year when favored by -2326 or better on the moneyline.

Miami (FL) has not yet won a game it played as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-0.

The Hurricanes have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +1060 or longer.

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 95.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee's +214 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.4 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 56.6 per outing (second in college basketball).

Chaz Lanier's 18.8 points per game lead Tennessee and are 50th in college basketball.

Miami (FL) is outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game, with a +54 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.3 points per game (105th in college basketball) and gives up 73.3 per contest (241st in college basketball).

Nijel Pack's team-leading 14.1 points per game rank him 353rd in college basketball.

The Volunteers win the rebound battle by 13.0 boards on average. They record 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 63rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 22.9 per outing.

Igor Milicic Jr. paces the Volunteers with 7.1 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball play).

The Hurricanes are 253rd in the nation at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 27.3 their opponents average.

Brandon Johnson paces the Hurricanes with 8.0 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball).

Tennessee's 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fourth in college basketball, and the 75.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank fourth in college basketball.

The Hurricanes' 107.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 18th in college basketball, and the 99.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 334th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!