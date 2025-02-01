Tennessee vs Florida Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

The Florida Gators (18-2, 5-2 SEC) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC) on February 1, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (63.6%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Tennessee-Florida spread (Tennessee -4.5) or total (142.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 13-8-0 ATS this season.

Florida is 14-6-0 ATS this year.

Against the spread, the Volunteers have fared better at home, covering eight times in 12 home games, and three times in six road games.

Against the spread, the Gators have been better at home (7-4-0) than away (2-2-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Tennessee is 4-4-0 this year.

Florida's SEC record against the spread is 4-3-0.

Tennessee vs. Florida: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (86.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Volunteers have come away with a win 12 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 or better on the moneyline.

Florida has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Gators have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +146 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 64% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee is outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game with a +330 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75 points per game (171st in college basketball) and gives up 59.3 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

Chaz Lanier is 79th in the country with a team-leading 17.8 points per game.

Florida is outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game, with a +397 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and gives up 65.4 per contest (34th in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr.'s 17.8 points per game paces Florida and ranks 79th in college basketball.

The 35.2 rebounds per game the Volunteers average rank 54th in college basketball, and are 8.1 more than the 27.1 their opponents grab per contest.

Igor Milicic Jr. leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball action).

The Gators come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 11.4 boards. They are collecting 41.6 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.2.

Alex Condon averages 8.2 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

Tennessee scores 99.5 points per 100 possessions (93rd in college basketball), while giving up 78.6 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Gators score 103.6 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball), while giving up 79.5 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

