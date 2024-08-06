menu item
NCAAF

2024 Tennessee Football Odds and Schedule

2024 Tennessee Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The seventh-ranked team in the country, the Tennessee Volunteers are 2-0 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Tennessee 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1ChattanoogaAug. 31W 69-3--
2@ North Carolina StateSept. 7W 51-10Volunteers (-8.5)60.5
3Kent StateSept. 14-Volunteers (-47.5)62.5
4@ OklahomaSept. 21---
6@ ArkansasOct. 5---
7FloridaOct. 12---
8AlabamaOct. 19---
Tennessee Last Game

The Volunteers went head to head against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in their last outing, winning 51-10. Nico Iamaleava threw for 211 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions on 16-of-23 passing (69.6%) for the Vols in that game versus the Wolfpack. He also tacked on eight carries for 65 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, Dylan Sampson took 20 carries for 132 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, while adding three receptions for 37 yards in the passing game. Squirrel White accumulated two catches for 67 yards (33.5 per catch) against the Wolfpack.

Tennessee Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Volunteers have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

