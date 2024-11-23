Tennessee Titans Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

Currently, the Tennessee Titans sport +100000 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's Tennessee Titans futures odds.

Titans Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000)

+100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000 (Bet $100 to win $15,000)

+15000 (Bet $100 to win $15,000) Odds to Win the AFC South: +9500 (Bet $100 to win $9,500)

Titans Stats Insights

On defense, the Titans have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by surrendering just 278 yards per game. They rank 25th on offense (295.4 yards per game).

The Titans have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 17 points per contest. On defense, they are ranked 26th in the NFL (26.3 points allowed per game).

Tennessee has struggled in the passing game, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL (178.4 passing yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks best on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 164.6 passing yards per game.

The Titans are totaling 117 rushing yards per game offensively this season (18th in NFL), and they are surrendering 113.4 rushing yards per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.

Tennessee sports the third-best third-down defense this season (32.5% third-down percentage allowed), but ranks fifth-worst offensively (33.6% third-down percentage).

This season, the Titans are gaining 5.2 yards per play on offense (25th in the league), while featuring the third-best yards per play on defense in the NFL (5.1).

With seven forced turnovers (31st in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (29th in NFL), Tennessee's -11 turnover margin is the third-worst in the league.

Titans Betting Insights

The Titans' Super Bowl odds (+100000) place them 24th in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only 27th.

Sportsbooks have moved the Titans' Super Bowl odds down from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +100000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the sixth-biggest change.

The Titans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.1%.

Titans Leaders

Will Levis has been a dual threat for Tennessee this season. He has 1,169 passing yards, completing 65.9% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 165 yards (23.6 ypg) on 28 carries.

Tony Pollard has 681 rushing yards on 160 carries with three touchdowns. He's also added 30 catches for 168 yards (16.8 per game).

Calvin Ridley's 541 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 74 times and has totaled 36 receptions and three touchdowns.

Ridley's game status for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Texans is unknown.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 256 yards, finding the end zone five times.

Harold Landry paces the team with 5.0 sacks, and also has 9.0 TFL and 46 tackles.

Amani Hooker has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 47 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and seven passes defended to his name.

