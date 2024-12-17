Tee Higgins Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins will match up with the 11th-ranked passing defense of the Cleveland Browns (212.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Higgins for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Browns? We've got stats and info for you below.

Higgins vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.02

73.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.52

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Higgins is currently the 30th-ranked player in fantasy (111th overall), with 102.9 total fantasy points (11.4 per game).

In his last three games, Higgins has totaled 180 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 12 catches (23 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 30.0 (10.0 per game) during that stretch.

Higgins has compiled 410 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 25 catches (44 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 65.0 (13.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Higgins' fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, when he compiled 20.8 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in nine balls (on 13 targets) for 148 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Tee Higgins delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (2.3 points) in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, hauling in two balls for 23 yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two TDs against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this year.

A total of six players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

