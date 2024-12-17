Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 12/1/24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26 @ Carolina Panthers 23 1/7/24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 @ Carolina Panthers 0 12/3/23 Carolina Panthers 18 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21 1/1/23 Carolina Panthers 24 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 10/23/22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 @ Carolina Panthers 21 1/9/22 Carolina Panthers 17 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41 12/26/21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32 @ Carolina Panthers 6 View Full Table ChevronDown

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Rivalry

First meeting : The Buccaneers and Panthers first faced off on October 1, 1995, shortly after the Panthers joined the NFL as an expansion team, with the Buccaneers winning 20-13.

: The Buccaneers and Panthers first faced off on October 1, 1995, shortly after the Panthers joined the NFL as an expansion team, with the Buccaneers winning 20-13. NFC South rivals : Both teams are part of the NFC South division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which intensifies their rivalry and competitiveness.

: Both teams are part of the NFC South division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which intensifies their rivalry and competitiveness. All-time series : As of 2023, the series is closely contested, with the Panthers holding a slight edge over the Buccaneers in the all-time series, winning more than half of their encounters.

: As of 2023, the series is closely contested, with the Panthers holding a slight edge over the Buccaneers in the all-time series, winning more than half of their encounters. Quarterback battles : The rivalry has seen talented quarterbacks such as Steve Smith and Cam Newton for the Panthers, and Jameis Winston and Tom Brady for the Buccaneers, contributing to exciting matchups.

: The rivalry has seen talented quarterbacks such as Steve Smith and Cam Newton for the Panthers, and Jameis Winston and Tom Brady for the Buccaneers, contributing to exciting matchups. Defensive intensity : The rivalry is known for its physical play and intense defensive battles, with both teams showcasing strong defensive units that have delivered crucial stops and turnovers in key games.

: The rivalry is known for its physical play and intense defensive battles, with both teams showcasing strong defensive units that have delivered crucial stops and turnovers in key games. Playoff implications : The Buccaneers and Panthers have faced each other in several crucial games with playoff implications, particularly during competitive seasons when both teams were vying for postseason spots.

: The Buccaneers and Panthers have faced each other in several crucial games with playoff implications, particularly during competitive seasons when both teams were vying for postseason spots. Home-field advantage : Historically, both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium and the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, creating lively atmospheres during matchups.

: Historically, both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium and the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, creating lively atmospheres during matchups. Rivalry growth : The rivalry has evolved over the years, with both teams experiencing different phases of competitiveness, but always maintaining a sense of rivalry in their encounters.

: The rivalry has evolved over the years, with both teams experiencing different phases of competitiveness, but always maintaining a sense of rivalry in their encounters. Recent developments: The rivalry has seen renewed competitiveness in recent years, particularly with the emergence of young talent on both rosters and the teams striving to establish themselves in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers-Panthers rivalry is characterized by its competitive spirit, memorable moments, and evolving dynamics, making it a noteworthy rivalry in the NFL.

