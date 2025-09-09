T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson will take on the team with last season's 22nd-ranked passing defense, the Atlanta Falcons (224.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Hockenson worth considering for his next game versus the Falcons? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

T.J. Hockenson Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.50

52.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Hockenson 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Hockenson picked up 45.5 fantasy points (4.6 per game) -- 32nd at his position, 266th in the NFL.

Hockenson accumulated 15 yards receiving, on three catches (four targets), with zero touchdowns and 1.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

Hockenson picked up 12.4 fantasy points -- five receptions, 64 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hockenson's 11.4 fantasy points in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears -- seven receptions, 114 yards -- were his second-highest amount last season.

In Week 18 versus the Detroit Lions, Hockenson finished with a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, via this stat line: two receptions, nine yards, on eight targets.

In his second-worst game of the season, Hockenson ended up with 1.3 fantasy points -- two receptions, 13 yards, on three targets -- in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Last season, Atlanta allowed just three quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Falcons last year.

In the passing game, Atlanta allowed 10 players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Falcons surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to six opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Atlanta allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Falcons gave up a touchdown reception to 27 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Atlanta allowed six players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Falcons allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Atlanta allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Falcons allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

