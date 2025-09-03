T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Chicago Bears -- whose passing defense was ranked 16th in the NFL last season (217.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Hockenson's next game versus the Bears, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Hockenson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

T.J. Hockenson Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Game Date: September 8, 2025

September 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.38

46.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Hockenson 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Hockenson picked up 45.5 fantasy points (4.6 per game) -- 32nd at his position, 266th in the league.

Hockenson picked up 12.4 fantasy points -- five catches, 64 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last year.

Hockenson accumulated 11.4 fantasy points in Week 12 versus the Chicago Bears -- seven catches, 114 yards -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In Week 18 against the Detroit Lions, Hockenson finished with a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, via this stat line: two receptions, nine yards, on eight targets.

Hockenson picked up 1.3 fantasy points -- two receptions, 13 yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 11 versus the Tennessee Titans.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bears Defensive Performance

Last year, Chicago allowed four quarterbacks to put up over 300 passing yards in a game.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Bears last season.

Against Chicago last season, five players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Bears allowed just one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Chicago gave up over 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

The Bears allowed 14 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Chicago gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just three players last season.

In the run game, four players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bears last season.

Against Chicago last season, 18 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Bears gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last season.

Want more data and analysis on T.J. Hockenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.