2023 Syracuse Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Syracuse Orange own a record of 4-2 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Syracuse 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Colgate September 2 W 65-0 - - 2 Western Michigan September 9 W 48-7 Orange (-24.5) 56.5 3 @ Purdue September 16 W 35-20 Orange (-2.5) 56.5 4 Army September 23 W 29-16 Orange (-13.5) 50.5 5 Clemson September 30 L 31-14 Tigers (-7) 52.5 6 @ North Carolina October 7 L 40-7 Tar Heels (-9.5) 59.5 7 @ Florida State October 14 - Seminoles (-18.5) 53.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Syracuse Last Game

The Orange go into their next matchup after losing 40-7 to the North Carolina Tar Heels in their last game on October 7. Against the Tar Heels, Garrett Shrader led the Orange with 124 yards on 15-of-21 passing (71.4%) for no TDs and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 28 yards. On the ground, LeQuint Allen ran for 38 yards on 11 carries (3.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding three receptions for eight yards. Umari Hatcher led the receiving charge against the Tar Heels, hauling in six passes for 85 yards.

Syracuse Betting Insights

Syracuse has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Orange have been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Check out more stats and analysis about Syracuse on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Syracuse Orange on FanDuel today!