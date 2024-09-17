Super Bowl Odds Update for Week 3: Saints, Buccaneers Make a Jump

Week 2 was a heck of a week for underdogs as 'dogs went 11-5 against the spread.

Two weeks in, some of the preseason Super Bowl contenders are 0-2 (Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens), while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are 2-0.

It's the NFL. You never know what's going to happen.

Using the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's look at the title odds for all 32 teams and touch on some of the notable movers.

Super Bowl Odds

Notable Jumps

Pittsburgh Steelers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +4000 (+10000 in Week 2)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl odds have been on a weird path this season.

Pittsburgh is 2-0, so you'd think their title odds would have steadily shortened. That's not the case.

Entering Week 1, Mike Tomlin and company were +5000 to win it all. They then beat the Atlanta Falcons on the road in their opener, only for Pittsburgh's Super Bowl odds to balloon to +10000 heading into Week 2.

But after another road win, this time over the Denver Broncos by a 13-6 score, the Super Bowl market is giving the Steelers some respect, jumping Pittsburgh to +4000 to win it all -- although it's not that big of a move from the Steelers' +5000 preseason odds.

Pittsburgh is riding a stout defense, one that's permitted just 16 total points through two outings. On offense, they've scored only one touchdown so far. But, again, they've started the year with a pair of road wins, which is awfully impressive.

Not only are the Steelers 2-0, but both the Bengals and Ravens are 0-2. That's shaken up the AFC North odds some, though the Steelers are at just +340 odds to win the AFC North while Baltimore (+190) and Cincy (+195) remain the favorites.

New Orleans Saints

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +3300 (+5500 in Week 2)

Prior to Week 1, the New Orleans Saints were +10000 to win the Super Bowl. After beating the Carolina Panthers in the opener, New Orleans shortened to +5500. Following a dominant road win in Week 2 at the Dallas Cowboys, the Saints' title odds jumped again, this time moving to +3300.

The Saints now have the 13th-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl after opening the year with the 8th-longest odds.

New Orleans couldn't have done much more through two weeks. They followed up a 47-10 nuking of Carolina by going to Jerry World and flattening Dallas, 44-19. The Saints put up 35 on the Cowboys in the first half.

Week 3 brings an interesting home matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, a game where the Saints are 2.5-point favorites.

The Saints' red-hot start has pushed them ahead of the Falcons as the division favorite. New Orleans is listed at +155 odds to win the AFC South while Atlanta is at +200 (which is third in the division behind the next squad we're gonna talk about). That's flipped from where things were a week ago -- when Atlanta was +155 and the Saints were +200.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +3500 (+5000 in Week 2)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have followed a similar path to the Saints.

Tampa Bay is 2-0, and their Super Bowl odds have gone from +6500 ahead of Week 1 to +3500 now following an impressive road win at the Detroit Lions.

After a Week 1 victory against the Washington Commanders, the Bucs' 20-16 win in the Motor City has moved them to just behind the Saints in Super Bowl odds. It's worth mentioning, however, that despite the win over the Lions, the Bucs were out-gained 463-216 in that game, needing several red-zone stops on D to force the Lions into field goals.

Tampa Bay now has the second-shortest odds to win the AFC South (+200), and they have a good shot to move to 3-0 as they host the Denver Broncos in Week 3. The Bucs are a 6.5-point favorite in that one.

Steep Drops

Los Angeles Rams

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +10000 (+4000 in Week 2)

Not too many squads suffered big drops this week -- a lot of the teams that were upset in Week 2 (San Francisco 49ers and Ravens to name two) still have very similar title odds to what they had a week ago.

The Los Angeles Rams are a big exception.

LA's Week 1 loss at the Detroit Lions could be forgiven. It was an overtime defeat on the road against one of the NFL's best teams. But the Rams followed it up with a 41-10 loss at the Arizona Cardinals, an L that pushed the Rams' Super Bowl odds from +4000 a week ago to +10000 heading into Week 3.

And it's not just the 0-2 record or the manner of the loss to the Cards; it's that both of LA's top wideouts -- Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua -- have suffered injuries, with Kupp expected to join Puka on the sidelines for an extended time.

Oh, and LA is a 7.5-point home 'dog to the 49ers in Week 3.

Things are not going well for the Rams.

Miami Dolphins

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +4000 (+2000 in Week 2)

The unfortunate injury to Tua Tagovailoa last week had a big impact on the Miami Dolphins' Super Bowl odds -- as you'd expect.

Miami is now +4000 to lift the Lombardi trophy after entering Week 2's TNF clash with the Buffalo Bills at +2000 to win a championship.

Tua has yet to be placed on injured reserve (as of Tuesday morning), but it's likely safe to assume he'll miss at least a game or two -- potentially a lot more.

On top of that, the home defeat to the Bills, one of Miami's chief AFC East rivals, is a blow in and of itself.

Miami is now a distant third in the AFC East odds, sitting at +500 to win the division -- well behind the odds of Buffalo (-140) and the New York Jets (+250). What was a fairly tight three-team race has become a two-team affair, with Miami on the outside looking in.

A road date -- an incredibly far away one -- versus the Seattle Seahawks is up next. Miami is a 5.5-point underdog for that one.

