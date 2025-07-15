FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

The Open Championship 2025: Round 1 Tee Times, First-Round Leader Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

The Open Championship 2025: Round 1 Tee Times, First-Round Leader Betting Odds

The tee times for The Open Championship are officially set, with play beginning Thursday, July 17th.

See below for all the Round 1 pairings, tee times, and betting odds.

Open Championship Round 1 Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

Tee Time
Golfers
1:35 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin
1:46 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi
1:57 a.m. Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)
2:08 a.m. Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen
2:19 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake
2:30 a.m. Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard
2:41 a.m. Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

Open Championship First-Round Leader Betting Odds

Here are the Open Championship First-Round Leader betting odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

1st Round Leader
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+1400
Rory McIlroy+1800
Jon Rahm+2500
Bryson DeChambeau+2800
Xander Schauffele+3500
Ludvig Åberg+3500
Viktor Hovland+3500

