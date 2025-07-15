The Open Championship 2025: Round 1 Tee Times, First-Round Leader Betting Odds

The tee times for The Open Championship are officially set, with play beginning Thursday, July 17th.

See below for all the Round 1 pairings, tee times, and betting odds.

Open Championship Round 1 Tee Times

All times are Eastern.

Tee Time Golfers 1:35 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin 1:46 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi 1:57 a.m. Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a) 2:08 a.m. Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen 2:19 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake 2:30 a.m. Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard 2:41 a.m. Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson View Full Table ChevronDown

Open Championship First-Round Leader Betting Odds

Here are the Open Championship First-Round Leader betting odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

1st Round Leader Odds Scottie Scheffler +1400 Rory McIlroy +1800 Jon Rahm +2500 Bryson DeChambeau +2800 Xander Schauffele +3500 Ludvig Åberg +3500 Viktor Hovland +3500 View Full Table ChevronDown

