Super Bowl Odds Update for Week 2: It Was a Bad Opening Week for Green Bay

We've got a week in the books, and a lot has happened.

Using the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at each team's title odds and see which squads were the biggest movers.

Super Bowl Odds

Team FanDuel Sportsbook Super Bowl Odds Kansas City Chiefs +500 San Francisco 49ers +550 Detroit Lions +1100 Philadelphia Eagles +1100 Baltimore Ravens +1200 Houston Texans +1300 Dallas Cowboys +1400 View Full Table

Biggest Risers

New Orleans Saints

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +5500 (+10000 in Week 1)

The New Orleans Saints were the biggest riser from Week 1 to Week 2, with their Super Bowl odds moving from +10000 to +5500.

The Saints slaughtered the hapless Carolina Panthers and did it in style, cruising to a 47-10 win. Derek Carr threw only four incompletions en route to 200 passing yards and 3 scores while Alvin Kamara racked up 110 total yards and a tud. Defensively, the Saints held Carolina to 193 total yards. It was a massacre.

Coupled with a Week 1 loss by the Atlanta Falcons, the preseason NFC South favorite, the Saints' title odds have shifted dramatically. Their NFC South odds have moved to +200, and it looks like it's going to be a three-team race in the division, with Atlanta's NFC South odds at +155 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' at +210.

The Saints' opposition will be a lot tougher in Week 2 as they're on the road against this next team.

Dallas Cowboys

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +1400 (+1800 in Week 1)

The Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl odds went from +1800 to +1400 after a comprehensive 33-17 road win over the Cleveland Browns.

Much like the aforementioned victory by the Saints, Dallas beat Cleveland in just about every which way you can beat someone in a football game, jumping out to a 20-3 halftime lead -- with a late Browns TD making the final score look a little closer than it actually was.

Dallas is undoubtedly one of the NFL's best teams; the reason their title odds aren't even shorter is that they share a division with the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly has shorter odds in both the Super Bowl (+1100) and NFC East (-140) markets, with the Cowboys' NFC East odds slotting in at +145. Whichever of the two sides wins the division will have a meaningful advantage over the other in the postseason thanks to getting a home game and potentially a bye.

Dallas has a good shot to move to 2-0 as they host the Saints in Week 2 and are 6.5-point favorites.

Steep Drops

Green Bay Packers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +3500 (+1800 in Week 1)

Well, the Green Bay Packers' trip to Brazil could've gone better.

Not only did the Pack lose a tight game to the Eagles, they also lost quarterback Jordan Love for a few weeks. Yikes.

Green Bay's schedule isn't too bad over the next three weeks -- vs. Indianapolis Colts, at Tennessee Titans and vs. Minnesota Vikings -- so maybe they can grind out a couple victories. But they'll have to do it with Malik Willis under center, and Willis just recently arrived via trade.

Given that Green Bay is a 3.5-point home 'dog to the Colts this coming week, oddsmakers don't seem to like the Packers' chances sans Love.

All in all, Green Bay went from +1800 Super Bowl odds to +3500 in the span of a week. The Detroit Lions are now sizable division favorites -- with -145 odds to win the NFC North -- after a loss by the Pack (+550) and a bad offensive showing by Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears (+400).

Green Bay has their work cut out for them, and there might be very little room for error once Love returns.

Pittsburgh Steelers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +10000 (+5000 in Week 1)

So, this is a weird one.

The Pittsburgh Steelers won at the Falcons in Week 1, and everyone else in the AFC North lost -- yet Pittsburgh's Super Bowl odds ballooned from +5000 to +10000. Hmmm.

My guess is that it has something to do with the way Pittsburgh won. The Steelers gutted out an 18-10 win in which they scored zero offensive touchdowns. That's not sustainable. The good defense certainly is, but the Steelers are going to need to improve offensively if they're going to be legit contenders.

FanDuel clearly doesn't think they are contenders, with Pittsburgh tied for the eighth-worst title odds.

Atlanta Falcons

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +3500 (+2600 in Week 1)

Speaking of the Falcons, they dropped from +2600 preseason odds to win the Super Bowl to +3500 title odds after Week 1's loss to the Steelers.

We shouldn't overlook the superb play of Atlanta's D, which kept Pittsburgh out of the end zone and has the potential to be a top-notch unit this season. But the offensive improvement we were expecting with Kirk Cousins under center -- it was nowhere to be found as Cousins threw for 155 yards, a score and 2 picks.

It's perfectly reasonable for Cousins to be rusty given his age (36) and the fact that this was his first game off a serious injury. But Atlanta didn't give Cousins $180 million so they could lose at home despite not giving up any TDs.

The Falcons are still favorites in the division, listed at +155 odds to win the NFC South, but they're in danger of the dreaded 0-2 hole with an upcoming Week 2 road matchup at the Eagles, a Monday night game where Atlanta is a 6.5-point underdog.

