Super Bowl LIX Uniforms: Past History, Records, and Color Combinations for Chiefs-Eagles

In pro sports' biggest game of the year, everything is overanalyzed.

That includes the laundry.

Whether you're here to realize which color jersey you need to buy to support a team in the Big Game, want to know more about how often teams in white win the Super Bowl, or just want to see the uniforms before they're on the field in the Big Easy, I've got you covered.

Which uniforms will the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles be wearing in Super Bowl LIX? What have they worn historically? Which uniform trends might be the silliest -- yet most surgical -- way to bet this year's title game? Let's find out.

Eagles Uniform Combos and Colors in Super Bowl LIX

The NFL has officially confirmed the uniforms that the Chiefs and Eagles will wear in Super Bowl LIX:

These aren't assigned. The designated "home team", which alternates every year, gets to choose which uniform they wear, and sometimes, that is indeed white. Last year was the AFC's turn, and the Chiefs selected to don their red tops against the San Francisco 49ers. This year, the Eagles got to select their jersey first.

Philadelphia has chosen to rock their "midnight green" standard home uniforms, which include the same color helmet and white pants. The Eagles wore this combination 11 times this season, going 9-2 straight up (SU), 6-5 against the spread (ATS), and amassing a +112 point differential. That includes all three playoff games so far.

This also matches the combination the Birds wore in Super Bowl LVII's loss to Kansas City. As a superstitious guy, I'm dumbfounded by the decision, but perhaps the 2024 font change pays dividends here.

Chiefs Uniform Combos and Colors in Super Bowl LIX

The two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will also rock the same combination they wore in Super Bowl LVII:

That makes more sense as the winners, no?

That includes the team's standard road look, which features a red helmet, white jersey, and red pants. K.C. is the only NFL team with no alternate jerseys or helmets, but they did wear white pants on the road twice this season.

In the six games that the Chiefs wore this exact combination this season, they were 4-2 SU and 2-4 ATS with a -20 point differential. Most of that damage came in a resting Week 18 against the Denver Broncos, though.

Super Bowl Uniform History, Win Percentages, and Trends

An Near-Even Split

It's hard to believe that it worked out this way, but the AFC (30) has the slightest lead over the NFC (28) in wearing the colored jersey. Philadelphia's choice of green in 2025 narrows the gap to one.

There's no guarantee this split stays even throughout the course of time -- especially if any superstitious coaches see the next section.

On the White Side of the Outcome

It's been historically ideal to wear white in the Super Bowl.

Teams wearing white have won 37 of the 58 Super Bowls, which is good for a 63.8% win rate. Since 2000, 18 of 25 winners (72.0%) have been wearing white jerseys. If you're a believer in the trend, that edge belongs to the Chiefs in 2025.

It doesn't stop there. According to Pro Football Reference's data, 36 teams wearing white have covered the spread in Super Bowls for a 63.2% cover rate. Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 was a pick 'em. Since 2000, 15 of 24 teams to cover the spread (62.5%) have worn white.

17 of the 29 underdogs (58.6%) to cover in a Super Bowl have worn white, as well.

Now, there is the tiniest skew that makes the recent data more impactful. Of course, the Dallas Cowboys almost always wear white and have for 7 of their 8 Super Bowl appearances. I'm sure you have heard Dallas hasn't made one since 1996, though.

Red Kingdom

The Chiefs have worn red in four of their six Super Bowl appearances. They're an even 2-2 in red and 1-1 in white.

In 2021, Kansas City became the first team to wear a colored uniform in consecutive Super Bowls since the Buffalo Bills in 1993 and 1994. Opposite the Cowboys, Buffalo probably didn't get a choice, either.

Amazingly, a litany of home games and their Super Bowl trend means the Chiefs have worn red in 19 of their last 22 playoff appearances. It's become a synonymous look for the dynasty, but they're forced to abandon it here.

Tradition Over Superstition

The Eagles have now worn green in all five Super Bowl appearances. They're just 1-3 in the previous four games, so a switch to white -- especially in the 2000s -- could have proved helpful.

Tradition is tradition, though.

Notably, Philadelphia's win in green back in 2018 snapped a streak where 13 of 14 prior teams wearing white had won the Super Bowl. It had become a near lock, but white is down to a 4-3 record since Nick Foles' monumental upset.

Alternate jerseys aren't allowed in the Super Bowl, or I'm sure the Eagles would have loved to both wear home jerseys and break 2023's momentum with their beautiful Kelly Green throwbacks.

Other Super Bowl Uniform Fun Facts Around the NFL

The Minnesota Vikings' first two Super Bowl losses came in white, but a switch to purple in 1975 and 1977 didn't help. They're still winless in four appearances.

White was the right choice for the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. They've lost both appearances in blue.

The Washington Commanders have only worn red once in their five trips to the Big Game and lost. They're 3-1 in white uniforms.

San Francisco is 3-1 in red, but they're just 2-2 in white uniforms -- with all three losses this century.

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-0 in white but 0-2 in blue. Those "Ls" include the famous Super Bowl III loss to "Broadway" Joe Namath and the New York Jets.

It doesn't matter what color the Pittsburgh Steelers are wearing. They're 3-1 in either black or white across eight Super Bowl appearances.

Five of the seven teams to score at least 40 points in the Super Bowl wore white. The 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2018 Philadelphia Eagles are the exceptions.

Throwing out Dallas (always in white), each of the last four teams to win back-to-back Super Bowls switched from colored to white (or vice versa) the following year. Their opponents' attempt to spoil momentum didn't work.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.