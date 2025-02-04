Super Bowl Squares Analysis: What Are the Best and Worst Squares to Have?

Across the entire sporting calendar, few weekends are as big as the Super Bowl.

And beyond just the game itself, the Super Bowl comes with plenty of accoutrements.

There's Super Bowl trivia, Super Bowl bingo, Super Bowl novelty props, and, well, Super Bowl Squares.

What Are Super Bowl Squares?

Super Bowl Squares is a game based on a 10-by-10 grid with numbers 0-9 listed on each axis. For Super Bowl LIX, one axis will pertain to the Philadelphia Eagles with the other pertaining to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Participating players will write their names in the boxes, and each box corresponds to two particular digits.

Traditionally, the final digit of each team's score at the end of each quarter (first, second, third, and the end of the game) will determine that quarter's winner.

Read up more here on FanDuel Research for additional details on the game and for a downloadable Super Bowl Squares grid.

Super Bowl Squares Probability Chart

Which square is the best to have? Which numbers are the worst?

These are actually (slightly) tricky questions to answer because of the dependency on the teams involved.

If your name is in the square for Chiefs 7 and Eagles 0, well, a 7-0 Eagles lead at the end of the first quarter doesn't do you any good.

However, it's still a 7-0 score, which is the most common combination for the end of games and for the end of the first quarter -- based on over 2,700 games of data since the 2015 season.

Here's a snapshot of each possible scoring combo's frequency at the end of the game and the end of each quarter since 2015 began -- to coincide with the change to rules regarding extra point distance.

Keep in mind here that I'm treating a 7-0 lead for the home team the same as a 7-0 lead for the away team, which are different squares results.

Score Final Rate Q1 Rate Q2 Rate Q3 Rate 0-7 or 7-0 7.3% 24.2% 11.1% 8.5% 0-3 or 3-0 5.7% 16.6% 9.8% 7.1% 4-7 or 7-4 5.6% 2.7% 5.0% 5.6% 0-4 or 4-0 4.6% 6.0% 6.7% 5.4% 3-7 or 7-3 4.3% 10.6% 8.5% 5.8% 0-6 or 6-0 3.9% 3.4% 4.3% 4.2% 1-4 or 4-1 3.6% 0.0% 0.9% 2.1% View Full Table ChevronDown

The Best Super Bowl Squares: Final Score

0-7 or 7-0: 7.3%

7.3% 0-3 or 3-0: 5.7%

5.7% 4-7 or 7-4: 5.6%

5.6% 0-4 or 4-0: 4.6%

4.6% 3-7 or 7-3: 4.3%

The Best Super Bowl Squares: End of 1st Quarter

0-7 or 7-0: 24.2%

24.2% 0-3 or 3-0: 16.6%

16.6% 0-0: 16.0%

16.0% 3-7 or 7-3: 10.6%

10.6% 7-7: 7.5%

7.5% 0-4 or 4-0: 6.0%

It's not a huge surprise that scoring gets clustered early in the game and that we see high rates of attainable scores (namely scoreless teams, 3 points, 7 points, 10 points, 13 points, or 14 points).

The Best Super Bowl Squares: End of 2nd Quarter

0-7 or 7-0: 11.1%

11.1% 0-3 or 3-0: 9.8%

9.8% 3-7 or 7-3: 8.5%

8.5% 0-4 or 4-0: 6.7%

6.7% 0-0: 6.4%

6.4% 4-7 or 7-4: 5.0%

The Best Super Bowl Squares: End of 3rd Quarter

0-7 or 7-0: 8.5%

8.5% 0-3 or 3-0: 7.1%

7.1% 3-7 or 7-3: 5.8%

5.8% 4-7 or 7-4: 5.6%

5.6% 0-4 or 4-0: 5.4%

Where Can I Play Super Bowl Squares?

You can play Super Bowl Squares with live odds at FanDuel Sportsbook! Here's how it works....

Squares are available for every quarter, both halves and final score

Win by matching your square to the last digit of both teams’ score

Each square has its own odds

You can bet on multiple squares, but you can’t combine them in a parlay

Bet on squares live with markets throughout the big game

How To Play

Download or log into the FanDuel Sportsbook app

Select your numbers – each square has its own odds

Win by matching your square to the last digit of both teams’ score

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which props stand out to you in Super Bowl LIX? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.