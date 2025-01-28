Super Bowl LIX: How Many Players From Each College Are on the Chiefs and Eagles?

Super Bowl LIX is set, and it's a familiar matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, two of the NFL's best teams all season long -- and a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

But we also see some strong pedigree for each team's roster. Which college is best represented in this year's Super Bowl?

Let's take a look.

Super Bowl LIX: Most Players By College

Here's a distribution and tally of the colleges/universities represented in Super Bowl LIX.

Note: These numbers are based on the active 53-man rosters for the Chiefs and the Eagles as of Monday, January 27th.

As such, players on injured reserve or the practice squad are not included. Also, player colleges are determined by official roster page designations.

College/University Chiefs Eagles Total Player(s) Oklahoma 5 2 7 Hollywood Brown, Samaje Perine, James Winchester, Creed Humphrey, Wanya Morris, Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson Georgia 1 5 6 Malik Herring, Nolan Smith Jr., Kelee Ringo, Lewis Cine, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter Florida 2 2 4 D.J. Humphries, Jawaan Taylor, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Fred Johnson Alabama 4 4 DeVonta Smith, Eli Ricks, Tyler Steen, Landon Dickerson Florida State 1 2 3 Derrick Nnadi, Josh Sweat, Johnny Wilson Michigan 2 1 3 Mike Danna, Joshua Uche, Trevor Keegan Clemson 1 2 3 DeAndre Hopkins, Will Shipley, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. View Full Table ChevronDown

