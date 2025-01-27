Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Prop Bets: Betting Odds for Kendrick Lamar's Performance

Kendrick Lamar is set to return to the Super Bowl stage, performing at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9th.

This marks his second Super Bowl appearance, following his 2022 performance during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

With a record-breaking year fueled by his high-profile feud with Drake and the buzz around a certain viral diss track, it'll be interesting to see how Kendrick will kick off and close his set—and whether any surprise guests will join him.

Here’s a look at the latest Super Bowl Halftime Show prop bets available on FanDuel in Ontario.

Super Bowl Halftime Show Betting Odds

These are FanDuel odds available in Ontario as of January 27th.

Kendrick Lamar First Song

Kendrick Lamar First Song FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Not Like Us +195 Humble +210 Euphoria +300 Squabble up +380 King Kunta +430 DNA +500

Settled on the first song played by Kendrick Lamar according to Setlist.fm. Song played from tape will be excluded. All bets action. Bets after official announcement will be void.

Kendrick Lamar Last Song

Kendrick Lamar Last Song FanDuel Sportsbook Odds N95 +900 United in Grief +1000 DNA +2600 Euphoria +800 Not Like Us +550 Swimming Pools (Drank) +1100

Settled on the last song played by Kendrick Lamar according to Setlist.fm. Song played from tape will be excluded. All bets action. Bets after official announcement will be void.

Total Number of Songs

Total Number of Songs FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Over 10.5 -110 Under 10.5 -110

Settled according to the number of songs as recorded by setlist.fm.

Celebrity Guest to Appear on Stage

Celebrity Guest to Appear on Stage FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Future +125 Metro Boomin +125 Baby Keem +170 lil' wayne +185 Jay Rock +205 Doechii +210 Travis Scott +250

Settled on the celebrity physically appearing on stage and singing for at least 10 seconds and listed on Selist.fm. All bets action. Bets after an official announcement will be void.

Where Can You Bet on the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Betting on the Super Bowl Halftime Show is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

