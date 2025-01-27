FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Prop Bets: Betting Odds for Kendrick Lamar's Performance

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Kendrick Lamar is set to return to the Super Bowl stage, performing at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9th.

This marks his second Super Bowl appearance, following his 2022 performance during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

With a record-breaking year fueled by his high-profile feud with Drake and the buzz around a certain viral diss track, it'll be interesting to see how Kendrick will kick off and close his set—and whether any surprise guests will join him.

Here’s a look at the latest Super Bowl Halftime Show prop bets available on FanDuel in Ontario.

Super Bowl Halftime Show Betting Odds

These are FanDuel odds available in Ontario as of January 27th.

Kendrick Lamar First Song

Kendrick Lamar First Song
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Not Like Us+195
Humble+210
Euphoria+300
Squabble up+380
King Kunta+430
DNA+500

Settled on the first song played by Kendrick Lamar according to Setlist.fm. Song played from tape will be excluded. All bets action. Bets after official announcement will be void.

Kendrick Lamar Last Song

Kendrick Lamar Last Song
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
N95+900
United in Grief+1000
DNA+2600
Euphoria+800
Not Like Us+550
Swimming Pools (Drank)+1100

Settled on the last song played by Kendrick Lamar according to Setlist.fm. Song played from tape will be excluded. All bets action. Bets after official announcement will be void.

Total Number of Songs

Total Number of Songs
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Over 10.5-110
Under 10.5-110

Settled according to the number of songs as recorded by setlist.fm.

Celebrity Guest to Appear on Stage

Celebrity Guest to Appear on Stage
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Future+125
Metro Boomin+125
Baby Keem+170
lil' wayne+185
Jay Rock+205
Doechii+210
Travis Scott+250

Settled on the celebrity physically appearing on stage and singing for at least 10 seconds and listed on Selist.fm. All bets action. Bets after an official announcement will be void.

Where Can You Bet on the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Betting on the Super Bowl Halftime Show is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

