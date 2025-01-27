Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Prop Bets: Betting Odds for Kendrick Lamar's Performance
Kendrick Lamar is set to return to the Super Bowl stage, performing at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9th.
This marks his second Super Bowl appearance, following his 2022 performance during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.
With a record-breaking year fueled by his high-profile feud with Drake and the buzz around a certain viral diss track, it'll be interesting to see how Kendrick will kick off and close his set—and whether any surprise guests will join him.
Here’s a look at the latest Super Bowl Halftime Show prop bets available on FanDuel in Ontario.
Super Bowl Halftime Show Betting Odds
These are FanDuel odds available in Ontario as of January 27th.
Kendrick Lamar First Song
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Not Like Us
|+195
|Humble
|+210
|Euphoria
|+300
|Squabble up
|+380
|King Kunta
|+430
|DNA
|+500
Settled on the first song played by Kendrick Lamar according to Setlist.fm. Song played from tape will be excluded. All bets action. Bets after official announcement will be void.
Kendrick Lamar Last Song
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|N95
|+900
|United in Grief
|+1000
|DNA
|+2600
|Euphoria
|+800
|Not Like Us
|+550
|Swimming Pools (Drank)
|+1100
Settled on the last song played by Kendrick Lamar according to Setlist.fm. Song played from tape will be excluded. All bets action. Bets after official announcement will be void.
Total Number of Songs
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Over 10.5
|-110
|Under 10.5
|-110
Settled according to the number of songs as recorded by setlist.fm.
Celebrity Guest to Appear on Stage
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Future
|+125
|Metro Boomin
|+125
|Baby Keem
|+170
|lil' wayne
|+185
|Jay Rock
|+205
|Doechii
|+210
|Travis Scott
|+250
Settled on the celebrity physically appearing on stage and singing for at least 10 seconds and listed on Selist.fm. All bets action. Bets after an official announcement will be void.
Where Can You Bet on the Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Betting on the Super Bowl Halftime Show is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.
