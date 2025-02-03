Super Bowl LIX Betting Trends: Over and Under Player Prop Rates for the Chiefs and Eagles

One of the more nuanced aspects of betting NFL player props is that you aren't betting averages; you're betting rates.

For example, let's say Player Y's rushing yardage prop is 80.5 yards. He has averaged 90.2 yards per game over his past 5, so you may think laying -110 on the over is obvious.

But what if those individual totals are 110, 75, 65, 71, and 130? There, even with an average of 90.2 yards per game, he'd still have gone over 80.5 yards in only 2 of 5 games, or 40.0%. When the implied odds at -110 are 52.4%, the past history says the over at -110 is a bad bet while the under may be the better route.

Luckily, for Super Bowl LIX, we've got a decent chunk of data on each player, meaning we actually can dig into how often they've cleared various benchmarks. We can't use this as gospel as things such as regression exist, and defensive matchups matter, but it can at least tell us if we're in the ballpark of a good bet.

Today, we're going to dig into that for key skill players, seeing how often they've cleared their respective props for Super Bowl LIX in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds in order to get a better grasp on what our expectations should be. For most of them, we'll dig into some key splits, too, trying to identify what they've done within their most relevant sample.

Let's start with the quarterbacks and then go from there.

Super Bowl LIX Player Prop Betting Trends

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props: Passing Trends

Patrick Mahomes' Passing Yardage Prop: 251.5 (over -110)

Over in 9 of 18 overall games

Over in 7 of 12 games with DeAndre Hopkins

Over in 2 of 4 games with Marquise Brown

Mahomes' Pass Attempts Prop: 36.5 (over +104)

Over in 11 of 18 overall games

Over in 9 of 12 games with Hopkins

Over in 2 of 4 games with Brown

Mahomes' Pass Touchdowns Prop: 1.5 (over -154)

Over in 8 of 18 overall games

Over in 6 of 12 games with Hopkins

Over in 1 of 4 games with Brown

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends

Mahomes' Rushing Yards Prop: 29.5 (over -110)

Over in 4 of 18 overall games

Over in 8 of 20 career playoff games

Mahomes Rush Attempts Prop: 5.5 (over -152)

Over in 5 of 18 overall games

Over in 10 of 20 career playoff games

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Mahomes' Any Time Touchdown Odds: +370

Has scored in 3 of 18 overall games

Has scored in 6 of 20 career playoff games

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Props: Passing Trends

Jalen Hurts' Passing Yardage Prop: 210.5 (over -110)

Over in 8 of 17 full games

Over in 7 of 14 full games with A.J. Brown

Over in 3 of 6 full games with Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert healthy

Hurts' Pass Attempts Prop: 27.5 (over -108)

Over in 7 of 17 full games

Over in 4 of 14 full games with Brown

Over in 3 of 6 full games with Brown, Smith, and Goedert healthy

Hurts' Passing Touchdowns Prop: 1.5 (over +180)

Over in 7 of 17 full games

Over in 7 of 14 full games with Brown

Over in 3 of 6 full games with Brown, Smith, and Goedert healthy

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends

Hurts' Rushing Yards Prop: 40.5 (over -110)

Over in 6 of 17 full games

Over in 2 of 8 career playoff games

Hurts' Rush Attempts Prop: 9.5 (over -132)

Over in 9 of 17 overall full games

Over in 26 of 53 games in the Tush Push Era (since Week 1 of 2022)

Over in 3 of 8 career playoff games

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Hurts' Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: -115

Has scored in 12 of 17 overall full games

Has scored in 35 of 53 games in the Tush Push Era

Has scored in 5 of 7 playoff games in the Tush Push Era

Hurts' Odds to Score Two-Plus Touchdowns: +550

Has scored twice in 4 of 17 overall full games

Has scored twice in 12 of 53 games in the Tush Push Era

Has scored twice in 2 of 7 playoff games in the Tush Push Era

Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends

Saquon Barkley Rushing Yards Prop: 110.5 (over -110)

Over in 11 of 19 overall games

Over in 9 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy

Over in 3 of 3 playoff games

Barkley's Rush Attempts Prop: 21.5 (over -128)

Over in 11 of 19 overall games

Over in 9 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy

Over in 2 of 3 playoff games

Barkley's Rushing Plus Receiving Yards Prop: 126.5 (over -112)

Over in 9 of 19 overall games

Over in 7 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy

Over in 1 of 3 playoff games

Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Barkley's Receiving Yards Prop: 12.5 (over -110)

Over in 7 of 19 overall games

Over in 7 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy

Over in 1 of 3 playoff games

Barkley's Receptions Prop: 1.5 (over -188)

Over in 14 of 19 overall games

Over in 13 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy

Over in 2 of 3 playoff games

Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Barkley's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: -180

Has scored in 10 of 19 overall games

Has scored in 9 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy

Has scored in 2 of 3 playoff games

Barkley's Odds to Score Two-Plus Touchdowns: +280

Has scored twice in 8 of 19 overall games

Has scored twice in 7 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy

Has scored twice in 2 of 3 playoff games

Kareem Hunt Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends

Kareem Hunt's Rushing Yards Prop: 43.5 (over -110)

Over in 4 of 7 games with Isiah Pacheco back

Over in 2 of 2 playoff games

Hunt's Rush Attempts Prop: 11.5 (over +102)

Over in 3 of 7 games with Pacheco back

Over in 1 of 2 playoff games

Hunt's Rushing Plus Receiving Yards Prop: 53.5 (over -110)

Over in 2 of 7 games with Pacheco back

Over in 1 of 2 playoff games

Kareem Hunt Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Hunt's Receiving Yards Prop: 6.5 (over -110)

Over in 2 of 7 games with Pacheco back

Over in 0 of 2 playoff games

Hunt's Receptions Prop: 1.5 (over +142)

Over in 2 of 7 games with Pacheco back

Over in 0 of 2 playoff games

Kareem Hunt Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Hunt's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +135

Has scored in 4 of 7 games with Pacheco back

Has scored in 2 of 2 playoff games

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends

Pacheco's Rushing Yards Prop: 20.5 (over -110)

Over in 4 of 7 games since return

Over in 0 of 2 playoff games

Pacheco's Rush Attempts Prop: 5.5 (over -138)

Over in 5 of 7 games since return

Over in 0 of 2 playoff games

Pacheco's Rushing Plus Receiving Yards Prop: 28.5 (over -106)

Over in 3 of 7 games since return

Over in 0 of 2 playoff games

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Pacheco's Receiving Yards Prop: 3.5 (over -115)

Over in 4 of 7 games since return

Over in 1 of 2 playoff games

Pacheco's Receptions Prop: 1.5 (over +188)

Over in 2 of 7 games since return

Over in 1 of 2 playoff games

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Pacheco's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +330

Has scored in 0 of 7 games since return

Has scored in 0 of 2 playoff games

AJ Brown Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Brown's Receiving Yards Prop: 70.5 (over -110)

Over in 9 of 16 overall games

Over in 8 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy

Over in 3 of 6 games with Smith and Goedert healthy

Browns' Receptions Prop: 4.5 (over -168)

Over in 11 of 16 overall games

Over in 10 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy

Over in 4 of 6 games with Smith and Goedert healthy

AJ Brown Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Brown's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +180

Has scored in 8 of 16 overall games

Has scored in 6 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy

Has scored in 2 of 6 games with Smith and Goedert healthy

DeVonta Smith Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Smith's Receiving Yards Prop: 51.5 (over -110)

Over in 9 of 16 overall games

Over in 8 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy

Over in 2 of 6 games with Brown and Goedert healthy

Smith's Receptions Prop: 4.5 (over +102)

Over in 7 of 16 overall games

Over in 7 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy

Over in 1 of 6 games with Brown and Goedert healthy

DeVonta Smith Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Smith's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +230

Has scored in 7 of 16 overall games

Has scored in 6 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy

Has scored in 0 of 6 games with Brown and Goedert healthy

Dallas Goedert Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Goedert's Receiving Yards Prop: 52.5 (over -110)

Over in 5 of 11 full games

Over in 3 of 6 games with Brown and Smith

Goedert's Receptions Prop: 4.5 (over -140)

Over in 4 of 11 full games

Over in 2 of 6 games with Brown and Smith

Dallas Goedert Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Goedert's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +330

Has scored in 3 of 11 full games

Has scored in 2 of 6 games with Brown and Smith

Travis Kelce Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Travis Kelce's Receiving Yards Prop: 60.5 (over -110)

Over in 9 of 18 games

Over in 7 of 12 games with Hopkins

Over in 2 of 4 games with Brown

Over in 5 of 6 playoff games the past two years

Kelce's Receptions Prop: 6.5 (over +128)

Over in 8 of 18 games

Over in 6 of 12 games with Hopkins

Over in 2 of 4 games with Brown

Over in 4 of 6 playoff games the past two years

Travis Kelce Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Kelce's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +130

Has scored in 4 of 18 games

Has scored in 4 of 12 games with Hopkins

Has scored in 2 of 4 games with Brown

Has scored in 3 of 6 playoff games the past two years

Xavier Worthy Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Xavier Worthy's Receiving Yards Prop: 55.5 (over -110)

Over in 5 of 18 games

Over in 4 of 12 games with Hopkins

Over in 3 of 4 games with Brown

Worthy's Receptions Prop: 5.5 (over +112)

Over in 4 of 18 games

Over in 4 of 12 games with Hopkins

Over in 3 of 4 games with Brown

Xavier Worthy Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Worthy's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +150

Has scored in 9 of 18 games

Has scored in 6 of 12 games with Hopkins

Has scored in 3 of 4 games with Brown

Marquise Brown Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Brown's Receiving Yards Prop: 40.5 (over -110)

Over in 2 of 4 games

Brown's Receptions Prop: 3.5 (over -120)

Over in 2 of 4 games

Marquise Brown Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Brown's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +270

Has scored in 0 of 4 games

DeAndre Hopkins Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Hopkins' Receiving Yards Prop: 11.5 (over -110)

Over in 9 of 12 games with the Chiefs

Over in 1 of 4 games with Brown

Hopkins' Receptions Prop: 1.5 (over +126)

Over in 10 of 12 games with Chiefs

Over in 2 of 4 games with Brown

DeAndre Hopkins Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Hopkins' Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +650

Has scored in 3 of 12 games with Chiefs

Has scored in 0 of 4 games with Brown

