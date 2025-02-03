FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Super Bowl LIX Betting Trends: Over and Under Player Prop Rates for the Chiefs and Eagles

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

Super Bowl LIX Betting Trends: Over and Under Player Prop Rates for the Chiefs and Eagles

One of the more nuanced aspects of betting NFL player props is that you aren't betting averages; you're betting rates.

For example, let's say Player Y's rushing yardage prop is 80.5 yards. He has averaged 90.2 yards per game over his past 5, so you may think laying -110 on the over is obvious.

But what if those individual totals are 110, 75, 65, 71, and 130? There, even with an average of 90.2 yards per game, he'd still have gone over 80.5 yards in only 2 of 5 games, or 40.0%. When the implied odds at -110 are 52.4%, the past history says the over at -110 is a bad bet while the under may be the better route.

Luckily, for Super Bowl LIX, we've got a decent chunk of data on each player, meaning we actually can dig into how often they've cleared various benchmarks. We can't use this as gospel as things such as regression exist, and defensive matchups matter, but it can at least tell us if we're in the ballpark of a good bet.

Today, we're going to dig into that for key skill players, seeing how often they've cleared their respective props for Super Bowl LIX in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds in order to get a better grasp on what our expectations should be. For most of them, we'll dig into some key splits, too, trying to identify what they've done within their most relevant sample.

Let's start with the quarterbacks and then go from there.

Super Bowl LIX Player Prop Betting Trends

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props: Passing Trends

Patrick Mahomes' Passing Yardage Prop: 251.5 (over -110)

Current Prop Odds:

Patrick Mahomes - Passing Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Mahomes' Pass Attempts Prop: 36.5 (over +104)

  • Over in 11 of 18 overall games
  • Over in 9 of 12 games with Hopkins
  • Over in 2 of 4 games with Brown

Current Prop Odds:

Patrick Mahomes - Pass Attempts

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Mahomes' Pass Touchdowns Prop: 1.5 (over -154)

  • Over in 8 of 18 overall games
  • Over in 6 of 12 games with Hopkins
  • Over in 1 of 4 games with Brown

Current Prop Odds:

Patrick Mahomes - Passing TDs

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends

Mahomes' Rushing Yards Prop: 29.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 4 of 18 overall games
  • Over in 8 of 20 career playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Patrick Mahomes - Rushing Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Mahomes Rush Attempts Prop: 5.5 (over -152)

  • Over in 5 of 18 overall games
  • Over in 10 of 20 career playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Patrick Mahomes - Rush Attempts

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Mahomes' Any Time Touchdown Odds: +370

  • Has scored in 3 of 18 overall games
  • Has scored in 6 of 20 career playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Patrick Mahomes

View more odds in Sportsbook

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Props: Passing Trends

Jalen Hurts' Passing Yardage Prop: 210.5 (over -110)

Current Prop Odds:

Jalen Hurts - Passing Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Hurts' Pass Attempts Prop: 27.5 (over -108)

  • Over in 7 of 17 full games
  • Over in 4 of 14 full games with Brown
  • Over in 3 of 6 full games with Brown, Smith, and Goedert healthy

Current Prop Odds:

Jalen Hurts - Pass Attempts

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Hurts' Passing Touchdowns Prop: 1.5 (over +180)

  • Over in 7 of 17 full games
  • Over in 7 of 14 full games with Brown
  • Over in 3 of 6 full games with Brown, Smith, and Goedert healthy

Current Prop Odds:

Jalen Hurts - Passing TDs

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends

Hurts' Rushing Yards Prop: 40.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 6 of 17 full games
  • Over in 2 of 8 career playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Jalen Hurts - Rushing Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Hurts' Rush Attempts Prop: 9.5 (over -132)

  • Over in 9 of 17 overall full games
  • Over in 26 of 53 games in the Tush Push Era (since Week 1 of 2022)
  • Over in 3 of 8 career playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Jalen Hurts - Rush Attempts

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Hurts' Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: -115

  • Has scored in 12 of 17 overall full games
  • Has scored in 35 of 53 games in the Tush Push Era
  • Has scored in 5 of 7 playoff games in the Tush Push Era

Current Prop Odds:

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jalen Hurts

View more odds in Sportsbook

Hurts' Odds to Score Two-Plus Touchdowns: +550

  • Has scored twice in 4 of 17 overall full games
  • Has scored twice in 12 of 53 games in the Tush Push Era
  • Has scored twice in 2 of 7 playoff games in the Tush Push Era

Current Prop Odds:

To Score 2+ Touchdowns
Jalen Hurts

View more odds in Sportsbook

Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends

Saquon Barkley Rushing Yards Prop: 110.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 11 of 19 overall games
  • Over in 9 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
  • Over in 3 of 3 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Saquon Barkley - Rushing Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Barkley's Rush Attempts Prop: 21.5 (over -128)

  • Over in 11 of 19 overall games
  • Over in 9 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
  • Over in 2 of 3 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Saquon Barkley - Rush Attempts

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Barkley's Rushing Plus Receiving Yards Prop: 126.5 (over -112)

  • Over in 9 of 19 overall games
  • Over in 7 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
  • Over in 1 of 3 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Saquon Barkley - Rushing + Receiving Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Barkley's Receiving Yards Prop: 12.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 7 of 19 overall games
  • Over in 7 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
  • Over in 1 of 3 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Saquon Barkley - Receiving Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Barkley's Receptions Prop: 1.5 (over -188)

  • Over in 14 of 19 overall games
  • Over in 13 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
  • Over in 2 of 3 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Saquon Barkley - Total Receptions

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Barkley's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: -180

  • Has scored in 10 of 19 overall games
  • Has scored in 9 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
  • Has scored in 2 of 3 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Saquon Barkley

View more odds in Sportsbook

Barkley's Odds to Score Two-Plus Touchdowns: +280

  • Has scored twice in 8 of 19 overall games
  • Has scored twice in 7 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
  • Has scored twice in 2 of 3 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

To Score 2+ Touchdowns
Saquon Barkley

View more odds in Sportsbook

Kareem Hunt Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends

Kareem Hunt's Rushing Yards Prop: 43.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 4 of 7 games with Isiah Pacheco back
  • Over in 2 of 2 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Kareem Hunt - Rushing Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Hunt's Rush Attempts Prop: 11.5 (over +102)

  • Over in 3 of 7 games with Pacheco back
  • Over in 1 of 2 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Kareem Hunt - Rush Attempts

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Hunt's Rushing Plus Receiving Yards Prop: 53.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 2 of 7 games with Pacheco back
  • Over in 1 of 2 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Kareem Hunt - Rushing + Receiving Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Kareem Hunt Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Hunt's Receiving Yards Prop: 6.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 2 of 7 games with Pacheco back
  • Over in 0 of 2 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Kareem Hunt - Receiving Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Hunt's Receptions Prop: 1.5 (over +142)

  • Over in 2 of 7 games with Pacheco back
  • Over in 0 of 2 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Kareem Hunt - Total Receptions

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Kareem Hunt Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Hunt's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +135

  • Has scored in 4 of 7 games with Pacheco back
  • Has scored in 2 of 2 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Kareem Hunt

View more odds in Sportsbook

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends

Pacheco's Rushing Yards Prop: 20.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 4 of 7 games since return
  • Over in 0 of 2 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Isiah Pacheco - Rushing Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Pacheco's Rush Attempts Prop: 5.5 (over -138)

  • Over in 5 of 7 games since return
  • Over in 0 of 2 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Isiah Pacheco - Rush Attempts

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Pacheco's Rushing Plus Receiving Yards Prop: 28.5 (over -106)

  • Over in 3 of 7 games since return
  • Over in 0 of 2 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Isiah Pacheco - Rushing + Receiving Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Pacheco's Receiving Yards Prop: 3.5 (over -115)

  • Over in 4 of 7 games since return
  • Over in 1 of 2 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Isiah Pacheco - Receiving Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Pacheco's Receptions Prop: 1.5 (over +188)

  • Over in 2 of 7 games since return
  • Over in 1 of 2 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Isiah Pacheco - Total Receptions

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Pacheco's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +330

  • Has scored in 0 of 7 games since return
  • Has scored in 0 of 2 playoff games

Current Prop Odds:

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Isiah Pacheco

View more odds in Sportsbook

AJ Brown Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Brown's Receiving Yards Prop: 70.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 9 of 16 overall games
  • Over in 8 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy
  • Over in 3 of 6 games with Smith and Goedert healthy

Current Prop Odds:

A.J. Brown - Receiving Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Browns' Receptions Prop: 4.5 (over -168)

  • Over in 11 of 16 overall games
  • Over in 10 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy
  • Over in 4 of 6 games with Smith and Goedert healthy

Current Prop Odds:

A.J. Brown - Total Receptions

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

AJ Brown Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Brown's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +180

  • Has scored in 8 of 16 overall games
  • Has scored in 6 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy
  • Has scored in 2 of 6 games with Smith and Goedert healthy

Current Prop Odds:

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
A.J. Brown

View more odds in Sportsbook

DeVonta Smith Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Smith's Receiving Yards Prop: 51.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 9 of 16 overall games
  • Over in 8 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy
  • Over in 2 of 6 games with Brown and Goedert healthy

Current Prop Odds:

DeVonta Smith - Receiving Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Smith's Receptions Prop: 4.5 (over +102)

  • Over in 7 of 16 overall games
  • Over in 7 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy
  • Over in 1 of 6 games with Brown and Goedert healthy

Current Prop Odds:

DeVonta Smith - Total Receptions

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

DeVonta Smith Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Smith's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +230

  • Has scored in 7 of 16 overall games
  • Has scored in 6 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy
  • Has scored in 0 of 6 games with Brown and Goedert healthy

Current Prop Odds:

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
DeVonta Smith

View more odds in Sportsbook

Dallas Goedert Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Goedert's Receiving Yards Prop: 52.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 5 of 11 full games
  • Over in 3 of 6 games with Brown and Smith

Current Prop Odds:

Dallas Goedert - Receiving Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Goedert's Receptions Prop: 4.5 (over -140)

  • Over in 4 of 11 full games
  • Over in 2 of 6 games with Brown and Smith

Current Prop Odds:

Dallas Goedert - Total Receptions

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Dallas Goedert Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Goedert's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +330

  • Has scored in 3 of 11 full games
  • Has scored in 2 of 6 games with Brown and Smith

Current Prop Odds:

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Dallas Goedert

View more odds in Sportsbook

Travis Kelce Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Travis Kelce's Receiving Yards Prop: 60.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 9 of 18 games
  • Over in 7 of 12 games with Hopkins
  • Over in 2 of 4 games with Brown
  • Over in 5 of 6 playoff games the past two years

Current Prop Odds:

Travis Kelce - Receiving Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Kelce's Receptions Prop: 6.5 (over +128)

  • Over in 8 of 18 games
  • Over in 6 of 12 games with Hopkins
  • Over in 2 of 4 games with Brown
  • Over in 4 of 6 playoff games the past two years

Current Prop Odds:

Travis Kelce - Total Receptions

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Travis Kelce Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Kelce's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +130

  • Has scored in 4 of 18 games
  • Has scored in 4 of 12 games with Hopkins
  • Has scored in 2 of 4 games with Brown
  • Has scored in 3 of 6 playoff games the past two years

Current Prop Odds:

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Travis Kelce

View more odds in Sportsbook

Xavier Worthy Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Xavier Worthy's Receiving Yards Prop: 55.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 5 of 18 games
  • Over in 4 of 12 games with Hopkins
  • Over in 3 of 4 games with Brown

Current Prop Odds:

Xavier Worthy - Receiving Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Worthy's Receptions Prop: 5.5 (over +112)

  • Over in 4 of 18 games
  • Over in 4 of 12 games with Hopkins
  • Over in 3 of 4 games with Brown

Current Prop Odds:

Xavier Worthy - Total Receptions

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Xavier Worthy Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Worthy's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +150

  • Has scored in 9 of 18 games
  • Has scored in 6 of 12 games with Hopkins
  • Has scored in 3 of 4 games with Brown

Current Prop Odds:

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Xavier Worthy

View more odds in Sportsbook

Marquise Brown Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Brown's Receiving Yards Prop: 40.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 2 of 4 games

Current Prop Odds:

Marquise Brown - Receiving Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Brown's Receptions Prop: 3.5 (over -120)

  • Over in 2 of 4 games

Current Prop Odds:

Marquise Brown - Total Receptions

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Marquise Brown Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Brown's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +270

  • Has scored in 0 of 4 games

Current Prop Odds:

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Marquise Brown

View more odds in Sportsbook

DeAndre Hopkins Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends

Hopkins' Receiving Yards Prop: 11.5 (over -110)

  • Over in 9 of 12 games with the Chiefs
  • Over in 1 of 4 games with Brown

Current Prop Odds:

DeAndre Hopkins - Receiving Yds

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

Hopkins' Receptions Prop: 1.5 (over +126)

  • Over in 10 of 12 games with Chiefs
  • Over in 2 of 4 games with Brown

Current Prop Odds:

DeAndre Hopkins - Total Receptions

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9 11:35pm UTC

DeAndre Hopkins Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends

Hopkins' Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +650

  • Has scored in 3 of 12 games with Chiefs
  • Has scored in 0 of 4 games with Brown

Current Prop Odds:

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
DeAndre Hopkins

View more odds in Sportsbook

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which props stand out to you this Sunday? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl player prop odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

