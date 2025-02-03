Super Bowl LIX Betting Trends: Over and Under Player Prop Rates for the Chiefs and Eagles
One of the more nuanced aspects of betting NFL player props is that you aren't betting averages; you're betting rates.
For example, let's say Player Y's rushing yardage prop is 80.5 yards. He has averaged 90.2 yards per game over his past 5, so you may think laying -110 on the over is obvious.
But what if those individual totals are 110, 75, 65, 71, and 130? There, even with an average of 90.2 yards per game, he'd still have gone over 80.5 yards in only 2 of 5 games, or 40.0%. When the implied odds at -110 are 52.4%, the past history says the over at -110 is a bad bet while the under may be the better route.
Luckily, for Super Bowl LIX, we've got a decent chunk of data on each player, meaning we actually can dig into how often they've cleared various benchmarks. We can't use this as gospel as things such as regression exist, and defensive matchups matter, but it can at least tell us if we're in the ballpark of a good bet.
Today, we're going to dig into that for key skill players, seeing how often they've cleared their respective props for Super Bowl LIX in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds in order to get a better grasp on what our expectations should be. For most of them, we'll dig into some key splits, too, trying to identify what they've done within their most relevant sample.
Let's start with the quarterbacks and then go from there.
Super Bowl LIX Player Prop Betting Trends
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props: Passing Trends
Patrick Mahomes' Passing Yardage Prop: 251.5 (over -110)
- Over in 9 of 18 overall games
- Over in 7 of 12 games with DeAndre Hopkins
- Over in 2 of 4 games with Marquise Brown
Patrick Mahomes - Passing Yds
Mahomes' Pass Attempts Prop: 36.5 (over +104)
- Over in 11 of 18 overall games
- Over in 9 of 12 games with Hopkins
- Over in 2 of 4 games with Brown
Patrick Mahomes - Pass Attempts
Mahomes' Pass Touchdowns Prop: 1.5 (over -154)
- Over in 8 of 18 overall games
- Over in 6 of 12 games with Hopkins
- Over in 1 of 4 games with Brown
Patrick Mahomes - Passing TDs
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends
Mahomes' Rushing Yards Prop: 29.5 (over -110)
- Over in 4 of 18 overall games
- Over in 8 of 20 career playoff games
Patrick Mahomes - Rushing Yds
Mahomes Rush Attempts Prop: 5.5 (over -152)
- Over in 5 of 18 overall games
- Over in 10 of 20 career playoff games
Patrick Mahomes - Rush Attempts
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends
Mahomes' Any Time Touchdown Odds: +370
- Has scored in 3 of 18 overall games
- Has scored in 6 of 20 career playoff games
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Props: Passing Trends
Jalen Hurts' Passing Yardage Prop: 210.5 (over -110)
- Over in 8 of 17 full games
- Over in 7 of 14 full games with A.J. Brown
- Over in 3 of 6 full games with Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert healthy
Jalen Hurts - Passing Yds
Hurts' Pass Attempts Prop: 27.5 (over -108)
- Over in 7 of 17 full games
- Over in 4 of 14 full games with Brown
- Over in 3 of 6 full games with Brown, Smith, and Goedert healthy
Jalen Hurts - Pass Attempts
Hurts' Passing Touchdowns Prop: 1.5 (over +180)
- Over in 7 of 17 full games
- Over in 7 of 14 full games with Brown
- Over in 3 of 6 full games with Brown, Smith, and Goedert healthy
Jalen Hurts - Passing TDs
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends
Hurts' Rushing Yards Prop: 40.5 (over -110)
- Over in 6 of 17 full games
- Over in 2 of 8 career playoff games
Jalen Hurts - Rushing Yds
Hurts' Rush Attempts Prop: 9.5 (over -132)
- Over in 9 of 17 overall full games
- Over in 26 of 53 games in the Tush Push Era (since Week 1 of 2022)
- Over in 3 of 8 career playoff games
Jalen Hurts - Rush Attempts
Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends
Hurts' Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: -115
- Has scored in 12 of 17 overall full games
- Has scored in 35 of 53 games in the Tush Push Era
- Has scored in 5 of 7 playoff games in the Tush Push Era
Hurts' Odds to Score Two-Plus Touchdowns: +550
- Has scored twice in 4 of 17 overall full games
- Has scored twice in 12 of 53 games in the Tush Push Era
- Has scored twice in 2 of 7 playoff games in the Tush Push Era
Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends
Saquon Barkley Rushing Yards Prop: 110.5 (over -110)
- Over in 11 of 19 overall games
- Over in 9 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
- Over in 3 of 3 playoff games
Saquon Barkley - Rushing Yds
Barkley's Rush Attempts Prop: 21.5 (over -128)
- Over in 11 of 19 overall games
- Over in 9 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
- Over in 2 of 3 playoff games
Saquon Barkley - Rush Attempts
Barkley's Rushing Plus Receiving Yards Prop: 126.5 (over -112)
- Over in 9 of 19 overall games
- Over in 7 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
- Over in 1 of 3 playoff games
Saquon Barkley - Rushing + Receiving Yds
Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends
Barkley's Receiving Yards Prop: 12.5 (over -110)
- Over in 7 of 19 overall games
- Over in 7 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
- Over in 1 of 3 playoff games
Saquon Barkley - Receiving Yds
Barkley's Receptions Prop: 1.5 (over -188)
- Over in 14 of 19 overall games
- Over in 13 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
- Over in 2 of 3 playoff games
Saquon Barkley - Total Receptions
Saquon Barkley Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends
Barkley's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: -180
- Has scored in 10 of 19 overall games
- Has scored in 9 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
- Has scored in 2 of 3 playoff games
Barkley's Odds to Score Two-Plus Touchdowns: +280
- Has scored twice in 8 of 19 overall games
- Has scored twice in 7 of 17 games with Hurts fully healthy
- Has scored twice in 2 of 3 playoff games
Kareem Hunt Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends
Kareem Hunt's Rushing Yards Prop: 43.5 (over -110)
- Over in 4 of 7 games with Isiah Pacheco back
- Over in 2 of 2 playoff games
Kareem Hunt - Rushing Yds
Hunt's Rush Attempts Prop: 11.5 (over +102)
- Over in 3 of 7 games with Pacheco back
- Over in 1 of 2 playoff games
Kareem Hunt - Rush Attempts
Hunt's Rushing Plus Receiving Yards Prop: 53.5 (over -110)
- Over in 2 of 7 games with Pacheco back
- Over in 1 of 2 playoff games
Kareem Hunt - Rushing + Receiving Yds
Kareem Hunt Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends
Hunt's Receiving Yards Prop: 6.5 (over -110)
- Over in 2 of 7 games with Pacheco back
- Over in 0 of 2 playoff games
Kareem Hunt - Receiving Yds
Hunt's Receptions Prop: 1.5 (over +142)
- Over in 2 of 7 games with Pacheco back
- Over in 0 of 2 playoff games
Kareem Hunt - Total Receptions
Kareem Hunt Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends
Hunt's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +135
- Has scored in 4 of 7 games with Pacheco back
- Has scored in 2 of 2 playoff games
Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Props: Rushing Trends
Pacheco's Rushing Yards Prop: 20.5 (over -110)
- Over in 4 of 7 games since return
- Over in 0 of 2 playoff games
Isiah Pacheco - Rushing Yds
Pacheco's Rush Attempts Prop: 5.5 (over -138)
- Over in 5 of 7 games since return
- Over in 0 of 2 playoff games
Isiah Pacheco - Rush Attempts
Pacheco's Rushing Plus Receiving Yards Prop: 28.5 (over -106)
- Over in 3 of 7 games since return
- Over in 0 of 2 playoff games
Isiah Pacheco - Rushing + Receiving Yds
Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends
Pacheco's Receiving Yards Prop: 3.5 (over -115)
- Over in 4 of 7 games since return
- Over in 1 of 2 playoff games
Isiah Pacheco - Receiving Yds
Pacheco's Receptions Prop: 1.5 (over +188)
- Over in 2 of 7 games since return
- Over in 1 of 2 playoff games
Isiah Pacheco - Total Receptions
Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends
Pacheco's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +330
- Has scored in 0 of 7 games since return
- Has scored in 0 of 2 playoff games
AJ Brown Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends
Brown's Receiving Yards Prop: 70.5 (over -110)
- Over in 9 of 16 overall games
- Over in 8 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy
- Over in 3 of 6 games with Smith and Goedert healthy
A.J. Brown - Receiving Yds
Browns' Receptions Prop: 4.5 (over -168)
- Over in 11 of 16 overall games
- Over in 10 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy
- Over in 4 of 6 games with Smith and Goedert healthy
A.J. Brown - Total Receptions
AJ Brown Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends
Brown's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +180
- Has scored in 8 of 16 overall games
- Has scored in 6 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy
- Has scored in 2 of 6 games with Smith and Goedert healthy
DeVonta Smith Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends
Smith's Receiving Yards Prop: 51.5 (over -110)
- Over in 9 of 16 overall games
- Over in 8 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy
- Over in 2 of 6 games with Brown and Goedert healthy
DeVonta Smith - Receiving Yds
Smith's Receptions Prop: 4.5 (over +102)
- Over in 7 of 16 overall games
- Over in 7 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy
- Over in 1 of 6 games with Brown and Goedert healthy
DeVonta Smith - Total Receptions
DeVonta Smith Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends
Smith's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +230
- Has scored in 7 of 16 overall games
- Has scored in 6 of 14 games with Hurts fully healthy
- Has scored in 0 of 6 games with Brown and Goedert healthy
Dallas Goedert Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends
Goedert's Receiving Yards Prop: 52.5 (over -110)
- Over in 5 of 11 full games
- Over in 3 of 6 games with Brown and Smith
Dallas Goedert - Receiving Yds
Goedert's Receptions Prop: 4.5 (over -140)
- Over in 4 of 11 full games
- Over in 2 of 6 games with Brown and Smith
Dallas Goedert - Total Receptions
Dallas Goedert Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends
Goedert's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +330
- Has scored in 3 of 11 full games
- Has scored in 2 of 6 games with Brown and Smith
Travis Kelce Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends
Travis Kelce's Receiving Yards Prop: 60.5 (over -110)
- Over in 9 of 18 games
- Over in 7 of 12 games with Hopkins
- Over in 2 of 4 games with Brown
- Over in 5 of 6 playoff games the past two years
Travis Kelce - Receiving Yds
Kelce's Receptions Prop: 6.5 (over +128)
- Over in 8 of 18 games
- Over in 6 of 12 games with Hopkins
- Over in 2 of 4 games with Brown
- Over in 4 of 6 playoff games the past two years
Travis Kelce - Total Receptions
Travis Kelce Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends
Kelce's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +130
- Has scored in 4 of 18 games
- Has scored in 4 of 12 games with Hopkins
- Has scored in 2 of 4 games with Brown
- Has scored in 3 of 6 playoff games the past two years
Xavier Worthy Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends
Xavier Worthy's Receiving Yards Prop: 55.5 (over -110)
- Over in 5 of 18 games
- Over in 4 of 12 games with Hopkins
- Over in 3 of 4 games with Brown
Xavier Worthy - Receiving Yds
Worthy's Receptions Prop: 5.5 (over +112)
- Over in 4 of 18 games
- Over in 4 of 12 games with Hopkins
- Over in 3 of 4 games with Brown
Xavier Worthy - Total Receptions
Xavier Worthy Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends
Worthy's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +150
- Has scored in 9 of 18 games
- Has scored in 6 of 12 games with Hopkins
- Has scored in 3 of 4 games with Brown
Marquise Brown Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends
Brown's Receiving Yards Prop: 40.5 (over -110)
- Over in 2 of 4 games
Marquise Brown - Receiving Yds
Brown's Receptions Prop: 3.5 (over -120)
- Over in 2 of 4 games
Marquise Brown - Total Receptions
Marquise Brown Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends
Brown's Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +270
- Has scored in 0 of 4 games
DeAndre Hopkins Super Bowl Props: Receiving Trends
Hopkins' Receiving Yards Prop: 11.5 (over -110)
- Over in 9 of 12 games with the Chiefs
- Over in 1 of 4 games with Brown
DeAndre Hopkins - Receiving Yds
Hopkins' Receptions Prop: 1.5 (over +126)
- Over in 10 of 12 games with Chiefs
- Over in 2 of 4 games with Brown
DeAndre Hopkins - Total Receptions
DeAndre Hopkins Super Bowl Props: Any Time Touchdown Trends
Hopkins' Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +650
- Has scored in 3 of 12 games with Chiefs
- Has scored in 0 of 4 games with Brown
