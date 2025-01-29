Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and FDSNX

The Minnesota Timberwolves (25-21) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Phoenix Suns (24-21), winners of three straight as well. The Suns are underdogs by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET (on AZFamily and FDSNX) on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5 points.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -1.5 217.5 -126 +108

Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (51.8%)

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 18-27-1 against the spread this season.

The Suns are 16-28-1 against the spread this season.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 24 times out of 45 chances this season.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in 21 of 45 opportunities (46.7%).

When playing at home, Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread (5-16-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (13-11-0).

When playing at home, the Timberwolves eclipse the total 59.1% of the time (13 of 22 games). They've hit the over in 45.8% of away games (11 of 24 contests).

This season, Phoenix is 7-15-1 at home against the spread (.304 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-13-0 ATS (.409).

Suns games have finished above the over/under less often at home (eight times out of 23) than away (13 of 22) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.3 points, 4.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.4 points, 10.3 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker provides the Suns 25.5 points, 4 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Suns receive 27.1 points per game from Kevin Durant, plus 6.4 boards and 4.1 assists.

Tyus Jones averages 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 42% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Suns are receiving 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Bradley Beal.

The Suns get 9.4 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 5.3 boards and 2 assists.

