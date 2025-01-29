Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29
Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: AZFamily and FDSNX
The Minnesota Timberwolves (25-21) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Phoenix Suns (24-21), winners of three straight as well. The Suns are underdogs by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET (on AZFamily and FDSNX) on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5 points.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Timberwolves
|-1.5
|217.5
|-126
|+108
Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Suns win (51.8%)
Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves are 18-27-1 against the spread this season.
- The Suns are 16-28-1 against the spread this season.
- Timberwolves games have gone over the total 24 times out of 45 chances this season.
- Suns games this season have gone over the total in 21 of 45 opportunities (46.7%).
- When playing at home, Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread (5-16-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (13-11-0).
- When playing at home, the Timberwolves eclipse the total 59.1% of the time (13 of 22 games). They've hit the over in 45.8% of away games (11 of 24 contests).
- This season, Phoenix is 7-15-1 at home against the spread (.304 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-13-0 ATS (.409).
- Suns games have finished above the over/under less often at home (eight times out of 23) than away (13 of 22) this season.
Timberwolves Leaders
- Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.3 points, 4.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds.
- Julius Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.4 points, 10.3 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Naz Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Jaden McDaniels is averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Suns Leaders
- Per game, Devin Booker provides the Suns 25.5 points, 4 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- The Suns receive 27.1 points per game from Kevin Durant, plus 6.4 boards and 4.1 assists.
- Tyus Jones averages 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the field and 42% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- The Suns are receiving 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Bradley Beal.
- The Suns get 9.4 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 5.3 boards and 2 assists.
