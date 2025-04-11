Suns vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and KENS

The Phoenix Suns (35-45) are favored (by 4 points) to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (33-47) on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.

Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4 232.5 -180 +152

Suns vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (62%)

Suns vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 28 times over 80 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Spurs are 38-42-0 this season.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 43 times this season.

Spurs games this year have gone over the point total 56.2% of the time (45 out of 80 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 13 times in 40 games when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 40 games on the road.

The Suns have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (47.5%) than road games (60%).

San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (20-20-0) than away (18-22-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have finished over 23 of 40 times at home (57.5%), and 22 of 40 away (55%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.7 points, 4.1 boards and 7.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones is averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 41.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 3.3 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 38% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Mason Plumlee is averaging 4.5 points, 1.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Spurs Leaders

Chris Paul is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Spurs.

Stephon Castle averages 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4 assists. He is also making 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Spurs receive 12.4 points per game from Harrison Barnes, plus 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists.

Julian Champagnie averages 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 41.1% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Spurs are getting 6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili.

