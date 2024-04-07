Suns vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 7

Suns vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and WVUE

The Phoenix Suns (46-31) are favored (-6) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (45-32) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Footprint Center. The game airs on AZFamily and WVUE. The point total is 221.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -6 -112 -110 221.5 -112 -108 -240 +198

Suns vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (60%)

Suns vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a record of 33-42-2 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 41-34-2 against the spread this season.

This season, Suns games have hit the over 35 times.

The Pelicans have hit the over 44.2% of the time this year (34 of 77 games with a set point total).

At home, Phoenix owns a worse record against the spread (16-22-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (17-20-1).

The Suns have exceeded the over/under in 18 of 39 home games (46.2%), compared to 17 of 38 road games (44.7%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .513 (20-19-0). On the road, it is .553 (21-15-2).

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under 48.7% of the time at home (19 of 39), and 39.5% of the time away (15 of 38).

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 27.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 53% from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Devin Booker is averaging 27.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 11.3 points, 11 boards and 3.8 assists.

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the field and 47% from downtown (first in league), with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is also draining 58.1% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA).

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 56.5% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, CJ McCollum gives the Pelicans 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 11.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists. He is draining 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 42.4% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with 1.5 triples per contest.

Per game, Trey Murphy III gets the Pelicans 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

