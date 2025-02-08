Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and ALT

A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when Nikola Jokic (third, 29.7 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (33-19) visit Devin Booker (ninth, 26 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (25-25) on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and ALT. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites. The point total in the matchup is 234.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -3.5 234.5 -164 +136

Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (68.5%)

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have compiled a 26-25-1 record against the spread this season.

The Suns are 17-32-1 against the spread this year.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 32 times out of 50 chances this season.

Suns games this season have gone over the point total 26 times in 50 opportunities (52%).

Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering 14 times in 25 home games, and 12 times in 27 road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Nuggets hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 16 times in 25 opportunities this season (64%). On the road, they have hit the over 16 times in 27 opportunities (59.3%).

Phoenix has been better against the spread away (10-16-0) than at home (7-16-1) this year.

Suns games have gone above the over/under 37.5% of the time at home (nine of 24), and 65.4% of the time on the road (17 of 26).

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic averages 29.7 points, 12.7 boards and 10.3 assists.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.2 points, 4 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 19 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Christian Braun averages 14.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 57.4% from the floor (10th in NBA) and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per game.

Julian Strawther's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Suns Leaders

Booker is averaging 26 points, 4 boards and 6.6 assists for the Suns.

The Suns are getting 10.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Tyus Jones.

The Suns get 9.4 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Suns are getting 10.8 points, 3.4 boards and 2 assists per game from Grayson Allen.

The Suns are getting 4 points, 6.4 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Mason Plumlee.

