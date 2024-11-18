Suns vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 18

Suns vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (8-6) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (9-5) on Monday, November 18, 2024 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 207.5 points.

Suns vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1.5 207.5 100 -118

Suns vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (52.6%)

Suns vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Suns are 5-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Magic have seven wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

This season, Suns games have hit the over 10 times.

The Magic have eclipsed the over/under 42.9% of the time this year (six of 14 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Phoenix has performed worse at home, covering one time in six home games, and four times in eight road games.

When playing at home, the Suns go over the total 66.7% of the time (four of six games). They hit the over more often in away games, eclipsing the total in 75% of games (six of eight).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.857, 6-1-0 record) than on the road (.143, 1-6-0).

In terms of the over/under, Magic games have finished over two of seven times at home (28.6%), and four of seven on the road (57.1%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 24 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Kevin Durant averages 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 8.5 points, 1.1 assists and 9.8 boards.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 22.2 points, 5.6 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Jalen Suggs averages 15.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. He is also making 41% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Magic receive 12.6 points per game from Moritz Wagner, plus 4.4 boards and 0.9 assists.

Per game, Anthony Black gives the Magic 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Magic are getting 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Paolo Banchero.

