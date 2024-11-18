Suns vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 18
Suns vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: AZFamily and FDSFL
The Orlando Magic (8-6) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (9-5) on Monday, November 18, 2024 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 207.5 points.
Suns vs. Magic Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Suns
|-1.5
|207.5
|100
|-118
Suns vs. Magic Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Suns win (52.6%)
Suns vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Suns are 5-9-0 against the spread this season.
- The Magic have seven wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
- This season, Suns games have hit the over 10 times.
- The Magic have eclipsed the over/under 42.9% of the time this year (six of 14 games with a set point total).
- Against the spread, Phoenix has performed worse at home, covering one time in six home games, and four times in eight road games.
- When playing at home, the Suns go over the total 66.7% of the time (four of six games). They hit the over more often in away games, eclipsing the total in 75% of games (six of eight).
- In 2024-25 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.857, 6-1-0 record) than on the road (.143, 1-6-0).
- In terms of the over/under, Magic games have finished over two of seven times at home (28.6%), and four of seven on the road (57.1%).
Suns Leaders
- Devin Booker averages 24 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
- Kevin Durant averages 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.
- Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.
- Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 8.5 points, 1.1 assists and 9.8 boards.
Magic Leaders
- Franz Wagner averages 22.2 points, 5.6 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.
- Jalen Suggs averages 15.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. He is also making 41% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.
- The Magic receive 12.6 points per game from Moritz Wagner, plus 4.4 boards and 0.9 assists.
- Per game, Anthony Black gives the Magic 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- The Magic are getting 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Paolo Banchero.
